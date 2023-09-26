Angela Scanlon in an interview against Strictly logo and background (Credit: BBC/RTE: Composite: ED!)
Strictly star Angela Scanlon apologises as she’s ‘reported to police’ for behaviour after rehearsals: ‘I made absolutely the wrong decision’

Angela's got herself in hot water it seems

By Joel Harley

Strictly Come Dancing star Angela Scanlon has apologised after apparently being reported to the police for recent behaviour after rehearsals.

The One Show host found herself under fire after posting a hastily-deleted video to her Instagram account.

The video showed Angela engaging in some dangerous behaviour while with friends. Although the video was quickly deleted, the damage has been done it seems.

“I made absolutely the wrong decision,” Angela said, as the fallout began. But is her place in Strictly at risk?

Angela Scanlon looking silly on Strictly
Angela got a bit carried away after rehearsals (Credit: BBC/YouTube)

Angela Scanlon reported to police after rehearsals

The Strictly star was apparently reported to the police after she was filmed dancing out the window of a moving car. Anegla was sitting in the back seat of a vehicle without wearing a seatbelt.

She leaned her body out of the rear window for the routine – captured by a friend in the passenger seat in front. Angela performed the dangerous routine while laughing, as the card travelled at speed.

She uploaded this video to her Instagram account, before hastily deleting it later. However, the video was obtained by MailOnline, who shared the story today (Tuesday, September 26).

Angela Scanlon talking on RTE
Angela has apologised for her actions (Credit: RTE)

Strictly star apologises for lapse in judgement

Angela released an apology for her behaviour following the incident. “I made absolutely the wrong decision when I filmed this video. I was coming from rehearsals and was giddy with excitement,” she said.

She continued: “That’s not an excuse, because what I did was stupid and I’m sorry I let my excitement get the better of my judgement.”

The MailOnline claimed that Angela was reported to the police on Monday night. While she is likely to be reprimanded for her behaviour, it’s unlikely that she will be fired.

“Angela thought she was having a laugh, playing up to being on Strictly,” a source said. “But leaning out of a moving car is incredibly dangerous and she should know better. Her place on Strictly won’t be at threat but she’ll be warned about her behaviour going forward.”

A member of the public who allegedly reported the star to Hertfordshire Police, told The Sun: “I was rooting for Angela to lift the Strictly glitter ball until I watched this video. No seatbelt, no concern for her safety or other road users, it was reckless.”

Read more: ‘Cheat’ Strictly star ‘won’t let history repeat itself as she makes pact with partner amid curse fears’

Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC One at 6.20pm on Saturday, September 30.

Angela Scanlon and Carlos Gu Tango to Prisoner by Miley Cyrus ft. Dua Lipa ✨ BBC Strictly 2023

