Strictly star Alexandra Burke and her footballer boyfriend Darren Randolph have welcomed their second baby.

The pop star, 35, confirmed back in April that she and Darren were expecting another bundle of joy – just eight months after she gave birth to their first baby.

And now, Alexandra is about to do it all again, as she’s now a proud mama of two.

The X Factor champ has given birth (Credit: ITV)

Alexandra Burke baby

Alexandra, who appeared on Strictly back in 2017, has given birth to her second baby.

The 35-year-old took to Instagram earlier today (Wednesday, September 27) to announce the exciting news.

The star uploaded two snaps to her profile for her 279k followers to see. In the first snap, Alexandra’s baby’s hand can be seen gripping onto her finger. The second picture is a snap of her baby’s feet.

“Feeling so blessed. We are now a family of four,” she captioned the post. “Welcome to the world our little peanut.”

“Huge congratulations! Sending you and your beautiful family all the love,” one follower commented. How wonderful! Congratulations to you all!” another gushed.

“Congrats!!! So beautiful,’ a third wrote.

The pair are now parents to two (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Alexandra Burke and Darren

Alexandra and Irish footy star Darren were first reported to have struck up a relationship back in October 2020. In June the following year, the Bad Boys hitmaker shared a snap of her and Darren getting cosy in the back of a taxi together.

At the time, a source told The Sun: “It’s early days and Alexandra has deliberately taken things incredibly slowly. They’ve had a series of dates but not been able to meet up as much as they would have wanted due to her hectic work schedule and the Covid restrictions.”

The two then welcomed their first child in July 2022. At the time, Alexandra wrote on Instagram: “Welcome to the world our little grape. We already love you more than words can say.” They haven’t confirmed their first baby’s gender or name to ‘protect’ the tot.

Alexandra opened up about protecting her baby (Credit: ITV)

Alexandra on ‘protecting’ child

Speaking on Loose Women late last year, Alexandra – who appeared on Strictly in 2017 – became emotional as she explained her reasoning for doing so. She said: “I come from X Factor and I’m very grateful for the platform. In the process of me being who I am… the impact on them is hard.

“They never asked for it, I asked for it… I want to protect the baby as much as I can.”

During the appearance, she also spoke about how her life has ‘changed’ since becoming a mum. She said: “Oh life has changed! Sleep is a thing of the past. I’ve never felt so content in my life and I’ve never known love like this. It’s overwhelming and I don’t know how to put it into worlds… I’m so happy.”

Read more: Pregnant Alexandra Burke on secret health battle which left her in ‘agony

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.