Pregnant Alexandra Burke on secret health battle which left her in ‘agony’

On This Morning today, Alexandra Burke opened up about her ‘crippling’ secret battle with IBS, which left her in “agony”.

The 34-year-old music superstar first shot to fame after she was crowned the winner of The X Factor in 2008. Since then, she’s released three chart-topping albums, bagged a couple of Brit Award nominations and even had a super successful stint on the West End.

What’s more, she also recently revealed she was pregnant with baby number two – confirming the news in a series of adorable snaps on Tuesday (March 4). Alexandra and her footy star beau Darren Randolph, 35, welcomed their first baby just eight months ago – but she’s chosen not to reveal its name or gender.

However, behind-the-scenes Alexandra has faced a secret health battle with IBS.

This Morning today: Alexandra Burke opens up

Appearing on ITV’s This Morning on Wednesday (April 5) Alexandra was welcomed by hosts Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary, as well as show regular Dr Nighat.

The Bad Boys hitmaker bravely spoke about her battle with IBS which causes excruciating abdominal pain, bloating and constipation.

I’d be on stage having to put a smile on my face and having to be in agony.

During their chat, Alexandra said she started suffering with symptoms in her early 20s, with her noting that “anxiety” was “triggering it”.

She went on to say that it got “so bad” she thought to herself that “she couldn’t do it anymore”.

“It’s something I was too shy and too shamed to speak about, which you shouldn’t be really,” Alexandra said. “It’s those things we don’t naturally want to talk about, but here I am.”

Alexandra recalls painful symptoms on This Morning

When asked about the symptoms, the Strictly star said: “I was getting loads of cramps, the constant feeling of wanting to go to the toilet.

“The pain was the main thing after eating food – and the cramping sensation is the biggest sign that you get after eating.”

Alexandra then admitted: “That for me was the worst one. Because I’d be on stage having to put a smile on my face and having to be in agony.” She explained: “If I ate a meal beforehand, it would just occur on stage. I wouldn’t know what to do.”

‘Nothing really helped in terms of my tummy’

Co-host Dermot then asked: “What were you doing to try and also alleviate it, did anything work?” She replied: “I changed my fitness lifestyle, mediation was something I took on too. Just doing everything in my power to eliminate certain things.”

When asked if it helped, Alexandra replied: “It helped to a degree mentally. But nothing really helped in terms of my tummy.”

Thankfully, after years of suffering in silence, she went to the GP who recommend her an “amazing” product called Sinproof. Since she started taking it, Alexandra says it has been her “life-changing friend”.

