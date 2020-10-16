Former Strictly pro AJ Pritchard has revealed he will “miss” performing on this year’s show.

AJ quit Strictly Come Dancing after four years earlier this year.

Speaking during an exclusive joint interview with brother Curtis for Entertainment Daily, AJ has revealed that “of course” he’ll be watching this year’s series.

He also admitted that leaving the show that made him a household name was a huge “leap” for him.

What did AJ Pritchard say about Strictly?

“Yes, of course I’ll be watching Strictly. I’m very excited,” he said.

AJ added: “Obviously I’ll miss performing on stage, definitely, but I’m very happy.

“I feel like the way it’s worked for me, I’ve done my four years, I feel like I’ve set myself in where I want to go in terms of presenting and putting on shows with my brother and really pushing myself.

It’ll be nice to sit down as a normal person and not have the stress and just to enjoy the show and watch friends and colleagues dancing and performing.

“I think you have to make that kind of leap and be very confident in what you want to produce. I’m very happy,” he added.

He’s also pleased he’ll miss out on the “stress” of being in the show – and will enjoy watching it as a “normal person”.

“It’ll be nice to sit down as a normal person and not have the stress and just to enjoy the show and watch friends and colleagues dancing and performing,” AJ added.

AJ responds to I’m A Celeb rumours

Elsewhere, AJ’s name has been in the frame for a rather famous reality TV show that’s moved from Australia to Wales this year due to COVID-19.

So what’s the truth? Is he taking part in this year’s I’m A Celebrity?

Or is he too busy with his recently announced podcast and autumn 2021 tour – both with brother Curtis?

“I think that is just talk in the paper,” AJ said, slamming the I’m A Celebrity rumours.

“Myself and Curtis are doing our podcast and I’m very busy with that.

“I would say that obviously it is an awesome TV show and I would love to do it like I would love to do all TV shows. But no, I’m very busy at the moment,” he said.

‘They’re going to be wet, cold and starving’

Curtis added: “I feel very sorry for everyone that’s going to be in it because it’s going to be wet, cold and windy and they’re going to be starving and that’s not going to be nice.

“What animals are they going to use this year? And when I say animals, which animal genital parts are they going to eat?” he asked, before revealing he’d “love” to take part in the show himself.

However, the brothers appear to have one stipulation, it needs to be back in Australia before we’d see them in the show.

Curtis said: “I would love to do that programme. I’d love to do the jungle.”

“Both of us would,” AJ added. “We’d both like to do it in the sun, I can say that.”

“I know,” Curtis replied. “Whenever you are hungry and you’re cold, it’s so much harder than if you’re hungry and in the sun. That would be the biggest thing for me. I could get in a box with animals but it would be the hunger.”

Curtis’ weight loss after harsh Love Island comments

Curtis recently revealed he put on two stone while in the Love Island villa and, just six weeks ago, he revealed he was down to his goal weight with WW.

Was the weight loss promoted by the criticism he received upon coming out of the villa?

“Obviously it’s not nice when people are commenting about you. But it’s a weird one really,” he said.

“I didn’t really lose weight because people commented on me. It’s been a longer thing than that. I’ve always fluctuated up and down in weight, doing crash diets and I never really had a healthy relationship with food.

“Going on to Love Island it was like I was on holiday. So I was eating as much as I wanted, so then I was like, I really need to lose weight.”

He added: “I’m feeling good, looking good and I can’t complain.”

AJ and Curtis are touring the UK with their new show, AJ & Curtis’ Big Night Out, next autumn. Tickets go on sale on Monday (October 19). For more details, visit the boys’ website here.

You can also listen to their brand-new weekly podcast, AJ V Curtis, from Monday on Global Player or wherever you get your podcasts. A new episode drops every week.

