Strictly 2022 competitor and radio presenter Fleur East revealed on air this morning that she had a psychic message from her late dad to wish her luck with this Saturday’s launch show.

The presenter has previously opened up about how her late Dad, Malcolm, was her inspiration to do Strictly Come Dancing this year as he was such a huge fan.

Her father passed away unexpectedly in 2020 after a heart attack.

Strictly star Fleur said she received a message from her late father through a medium (Credit: Cover Images)

Fleur East receives message from late father

Fleur told her co-hosts, James and Matt: “In 72 hours, I’ll be dancing live for the first time, and it’s really exciting, but something really weird has happened to me ahead of the Strictly weekend.

“On Sunday, I had a message from one of my cousins who had been to see a medium – people that speak to the spirit world.

“Now, I’ve never gone to a medium because I do believe in it, and I’m quite scared about going because I never wanted to test it.

“But my cousin went, and this happened…”

Fleur is competing in Strictly Come Dancing in memory of her father, who loved the show (Credit: Cover Images)

The singer then played a voice note from her cousin where a medium reveals that she’s communicating with a spirit called Malcolm who has a daughter that ‘sings or dances’.

The medium says: “His daughter is about to start something. She’s about to start an adventure. He wanted to tell her that he’s so proud of her and give her all the luck in the world.”

Fleur expressed: “So my Dad passed away in 2020, his name was Malcolm, and apparently he came through and wished me good luck ahead of Strictly.

“Is that not really weird? It’s eerie, but it’s really comforting as well.

“Leading up to Strictly has been so nerve-racking, and I’ve been so anxious.

“And not having my Dad here for the first time before something so big in my life is huge.

“So to get a message like that is the set-up I needed before the big weekend.”

Fleur on Strictly 2022

It was announced in August that Fleur would participate in this year’s series of Strictly.

At the time, Fleur said in a statement: “I’m equally nervous and thrilled to be part of this year’s Strictly line-up.

“I’m excited to learn new skills, and I want to soak up every moment of this magical experience.

Read more: Is Strictly star Fleur East married? Who is her husband? What’s her net worth?

“It’s such an honour to be on the show after years of watching it with my father, who loved it so much.

“Unfortunately, my dad is no longer with us, but I know he will be watching over the ballroom in spirit.

“I’m doing this to make him and my family proud and can’t wait to get my dancing shoes on!”

What do you think of this story? Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and have your say.