Steph McGovern makes her point
News

Steph McGovern reveals real reason behind weight loss which saw her drop a dress size

Says it has been 'life-changing' for her

By Robert Leigh

Steph McGovern has addressed her recent weight loss and revealed it came while trying to cure her irritable bowel syndrome.

Presenter Steph, 40, dropped a dress size after focusing on her gut health. And she told The Mirror it has proved ‘life-changing’ for her.

The mum-of-one also opened up to the tabloid about whether she may have more children. Channel 4 host Steph currently shares a two-year-old daughter with her partner.

Steph McGovern wears sequins as she hosts her show
Steph McGovern endured IBS symptoms for years (Credit: Channel4.com)

Steph McGovern on her IBS

TV fave Steph told the news outlet she had ‘just accepted’ living with the chronic condition for years.

She suffered with painful cramps and felt the need to go to the toilet regularly.

Read more: Strictly 2022 bosses ‘hoping to sign Steph McGovern’ as she breaks silence

Steph explained: “I’ve had IBS for as long as I can remember, but I just assumed it was one of those things you either have or you don’t have and there isn’t any cure.”

However, her stint on BBC show Easy Ways To Live Well helped her realise how badly she suffered with her gut health.

Steph McGovern poses on a red carpet
Steph has spoken about not feeling bloated due to her IBS management (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Steph McGovern weight loss

She adapted her diet – but once she became pregnant Steph had to alter her approach.

She now takes a probiotic and does intermittent fasting.

It was only by trying to help my IBS that I’ve lost weight.

Before long, Steph lost her bloated stomach which others had mistaken for her being pregnant.

She went on: “So I wasn’t trying to be super thin – I was pretty happy with how I looked – it was only by trying to help my IBS that I’ve lost weight.”

Steph McGovern poses on a red carpet with BBC Breakfast colleagues
Steph McGovern poses on a red carpet with ex BBC Breakfast colleagues Dan Walker and Louise Minchin (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Steph on having more kids

Former BBC Breakfast correspondent Steph recently turned 40.

But she has no concerns about ageing beyond staying fit and active for her daughter.

Read more: Steph McGovern’s ‘regret’ after ‘rushing’ into huge life decision

While Steph admits she suffers from ‘mum guilt’ while at work, she is glad to be able to balance her career and home life.

However, that doesn’t mean Steph and her partner will become parents again.

Asked about if she wants more children, Steph said: “I’ve just turned 40 so there’s also the biological clock to think about.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.

Related Topics

Trending Articles

Casualty Ollie and David Hide
Distraught Casualty fans all saying the same thing about David after Saturday’s episode
Paddy McGuinness looks downwards and his wife Christine looks straight ahead
Paddy McGuinness shares message to wife Christine amid ‘split’ rumours
Matt Willis makes shock confession about marriage to TV presenter Emma
Coronation Street Wendy Glenda and Hope
Coronation Street summer preview: Huge returns, a bright new face and wedding disaster
Jamie Redknapp frowning and Louise Redknapp talking on This Morning
Louise Redknapp and ex Jamie ‘proud’ as they share touching news about son
Giovanna Fletcher looking glam in a red dress
Giovanna Fletcher’s ‘body shaming’ by NHS worker: ‘Mummy’s still got her tummy’