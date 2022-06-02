Steph McGovern’s ‘regret’ after ‘rushing’ into huge life decision

Steph McGovern revealed she has one huge regret from her life – that she struggled to recover from.

Although she spent 13 years as a financial journalist, the 40-year-old presenter made one mistake – buying a house just before the 2008 recession began.

Steph McGovern’s regret

When asked about her biggest regret, she told This Is Money back in 2016: “Buying my house, a three-bedroom terrace in my hometown of Middlesbrough, at the peak of the housing market, just before the financial crisis in 2008.

Steph said she regrets buying her house (Credit: Splash News)

“It will take a long time for it to be worth what I paid for it – it is still down by about 15 per cent.

I should not have listened to everyone who kept saying to me: ‘You can’t go wrong with property’.

“I rushed into it, I did not need to buy and, in hindsight, I wish I had not.”

But the Steph’s Packed Lunch presenter does treat herself on occasion with her hard-earned cash, going out once a month for a fancy meal. She also splashed out £30,000 on a red Audi, which she said she’d always wanted.

Steph’s weight loss

In September last year, Steph wowed fans with her incredible weight loss. Despite battling IBS, the presenter and journalist dropped a dress size and posted snaps of her new svelte figure on Instagram.

“I bloody love this pic,” she said in the caption.

“I’m working hard on my health at the moment.

“No quick fixes… just sustainable graft.”

Going on to tell fans how she did it, she said: “Healthy eating on weekdays (focussing on good gut health), regular exercise etc.

“I’ve dropped a dress size (from 14 to 12). So it’s not a dramatic weight loss, but I don’t really want it to be, otherwise I won’t be able to maintain it.

“AND it’s dead boring at times, but overall it’s making me feel fab physically and mentally.

(Let me know if you want more info on the food changes I’ve made. I have IBS, so a lot of my diet stuff is around controlling that).”

Steph’s Packed Lunch airs on weekdays on Channel 5 at 12:30pm

