Presenter Steph McGovern has announced big new to fans as she battles a health condition.

The Steph’s Packed Lunch presenter took to Instagram to update fans on her new venture.

And it’s nothing to do with Channel 4’s Packed Lunch.

Steph McGovern shares big news

Steph opened up about a health condition she’s been suffering from for years.

I have put my money where my mouth is.

The star told her 100,000 Instagram followers how she was diagnosed with IBS – Irritable Bowel Syndrome.

The 40-year-old has spoken about living with the condition before.

But things have moved on since she took a gut bacteria test.

And the results of the test became the inspiration for her project.

She wrote: “After years of suffering with IBS – I had a test which showed that my gut health was in the worst third of population.

“So I’ve been on a mission to learn about it and sort it out.”

Steph McGovern shared her news with happy fans

“Now I’m launching a ‘smart wellness’ business with @dr_julia_jones who helped me,” she continued.

Steph included some pictures of herself at the Neuron Tiki bar, tagging the brand.

The bar is in Folkestone, Kent, where Dr Julia is based.

But Steph’s ambition is to roll it out across the UK.

She continued: “Today we opened a live bacteria bar – where you can come and learn all about your gut health and the simple things you can do to help it.

“It’s all the stuff I’m doing that I know has worked… So I have put my money where my mouth is.”

Fans rushed to praise Steph

One wrote: “So glad you’re doing this. When I was diagnosed years ago you were told to eat more fibre. The worst thing I could do.”

Another said: “Good luck!”

While a third penned: “My daughter suffers from IBS and docs are in the midst of trying her different treatments the now.”

What is IBS?

IBS is believed to effect around one in five people in the UK.

According to the NHS symptoms include stomach cramps, bloating, diarrhoea and constipation.

The condition affects twice as many women as men.

