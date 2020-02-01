Stacey Solomon 'tears' as her sons visit their dads for the weekend

Daytime telly star Stacey Solomon shared her emotions as her kids went to their dads for the weekend.

The Loose Women star, 29, took to Instagram to tell followers that sons Leighton, seven, and Zachery, 11, were off to visit their respective fathers.

Stacey shares Zachery with ex-boyfriend Dean Cox and Leighton with ex-fiancé Aaron Barham.

Stacey, who frequently documents family life with partner Joe Swash, her two sons and their baby Rex, recorded a video for her Instastories.

She finished her shift on Loose Women on Friday (Friday 21 January 2020) and headed home, where she told followers: "Can't wait to see the pickles before they head off to their daddies for the weekend."

She then added a crying emoji and said that she planned to keep 'busy' while they were away.

She also added: "The boys are away with their daddys and Joe is away dancing on ice so I'm going to try and keep myself busy and see what I can organise."

Stacey has become known for going on cleaning and decluttering sprees and sharing her exploits with fans.

Recently, the mum-of-three has been splashing out storage boxes and jars in a bid to tidy and overhaul her home.

Earlier in January, she revealed a hack to help sort out her food cupboards.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Stacey told her followers that she had "a load of spare tension rods" hanging around, so bought a big bag of shower curtain rings to go with them.

She then went on to say that she had 'cracked herself' up at how happy the reorganisation had made her.

"I really don't know why this makes me so happy...but it does!" she wrote.

Only days before, Stacey also revealed on Loose Women that one of her sons asked her partner Joe, 38, if he was 'another son' to him.

Stacey told the audience and panel: "'He sat me down and said, 'Joe, it's nice having sort of two dads isn't it? Am I another son to you?' and Joe was like: 'Yeah, I love you all the same!'"

