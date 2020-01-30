Stacey Solomon in tears over touching question son asked her boyfriend Joe Swash

TV's Stacey Solomon’s son asked her boyfriend Joe Swash if he considers him "another son".

The 30-year-old singer has three sons - Zachary, 11, and Leighton, seven, from previous relationships and eight-month-old tot Rex with boyfriend Joe.

She has revealed that whilst Rex is her only child with Joe, her other children still consider the TV star to be a father figure.

Stacey's son asked her boyfriend Joe Swash if he considers him "another son" (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Stacey Solomon gives boyfriend Joe Swash a telling off as he reveals 'kinky' bedroom secrets

Speaking about a conversation one of her sons had with Joe recently on today's Loose Women, she said: "He said: 'I know why he was so excited to go to the café this morning.'

He was obviously asking if we love all of our children the same because those questions come up in his head, and it was so nice.

"'He sat me down and said, 'Joe, it's nice having sort of two dads isn't it? Am I another son to you?' and Joe was like: 'Yeah, I love you all the same!'

"He was obviously asking if we love all of our children the same because those questions come up in his head, and it was so nice."

And upon hearing the sweet conversation, Stacey was left in tears.

She added: "I lost it. I was in the back of the cab, like [pretends to cry]."

The former X Factor star was quick to add that Joe - who is also father to 12-year-old son Harry from his relationship with Emma Sophocleous - isn’t replacing her sons’ biological fathers, but said the conversation has helped ease some of the tension of being a "blended family".

She explained during an appearance on Loose Women on Thursday: "He's got an amazing dad, but it's always difficult having a blended family and hoping everyone around you loves you the same.

"It's more about is being a family. We push we've got a blended family – mummy, Joe daddy, everyone – but it's so worth it.

Stacey insisted Joe isn’t replacing her sons’ biological fathers (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Read more: Stacey Solomon in stitches after inventing bizarre hack to tidy snack cupboard

"It's not easy having the different dynamics in a family, so when you do get that moment you think, 'Thank God, we've got it right.'"

Stacey and Joe welcomed their first child together, son Rex, in May last year.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.