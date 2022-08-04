Loose Women panellist Stacey Solomon brought fans to tears when she shared a video of her first dance with Joe Swash on her wedding day.

Stacey and Joe got married last month in the garden of their beautiful Pickle Cottage.

But things quickly turned emotional when Stacey’s sister surprised her with a special performance for their first dance.

Stacey Solomon shared a clip of her first dance on Instagram (Credit: ITV)

Stacey Solomon shares first dance with Joe Swash

Stacey shared a glimpse of her “magical” first dance with her husband Joe on Instagram for her followers to enjoy.

In the video, the newlyweds teared up as they danced on the lawn with fairy lights and sparklers in the background.

Stacey captioned it: “Our First Dance. I’m so lucky to have you by my side. Today, Tomorrow, Forever.

Read more: Joe Swash’s family delivered warning to Stacey Solomon just before she waked down the aisle

“We got to see some of our videos today and it was magical.

“It’s so nice to have had time to remember our wedding our heads and tell each other our different memories and favourite moments.

“Then to see it all on video was just the most special feeling ever. Hope this makes your heart happy the way it did us. Joe speaking to me in the middle is my favourite bit.”

Stacey also revealed that her sister surprised her by booking the singer who sung Stacey’s favourite version of the song to perform for their first dance.

Stacey said: “My sister found the singer who sung the version of this song that I am obsessed with and she booked her to sing us our first dance as a surprise.

“It was even more incredible live and I cried as soon as I saw it was her. @Karamarni.”

The song is a cover of Whitney Houston’s My Love Is Your Love by Kara Marni.

Joe Swash and Stacey Solomon got married last month (Credit: ITV)

Fans in ‘tears’ over Stacey Solomon’s first dance

Fans were in tears after watching Stacey and Joe’s emotional first dance and claimed that they could “feel the love” between the pair.

One fan commented: “OMG I can’t cope @Staceysolomon this is soooo beautiful, just pure and utter stunning. Thank you for sharing this with us.’

Another wrote: “Cryyiinnnnggg. Can literally feel the love between you through this.”

Read more: Sherwood on BBC One: Who was Keith ‘Froggy’ Frogson? Where is his killer Robert Boyer now?

Someone else said: “Tell me this didn’t make you well up..”

Kara Marni, who sang the song, also added: “ONLY for you, I would fly home early from holiday to surprise you and sing for your first dance!

“Was beyond a pleasure to perform for you guys.

“S/o @label.lady.1 for doubling up as the secret service helping keep it a secret right until this very special moment!

“Was worth every second of Jemma hiding me in your bathroom until then! Congrats to you both. Love you loads xxx.”

What did you think of Stacey and Joe’s first dance? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.