Stacey Solomon has broken her social media silence after her wedding to Joe Swash.

The Loose Women star and her beau enjoyed a private blessing ceremony at their Essex home last Sunday (July 24).

But while Stacey and her reality TV presenter hubby may ‘marry again‘, they’ve certainly melted hearts with their family bash.

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash got engaged in December 2020 after several years together (Credit: YouTube)

Stacey Solomon breaks silence on wedding

Presenter Stacey, 32, gave her Instagram followers a ‘first look’ at the set up for her nuptials at Pickle Cottage.

She shared a clip on her account yesterday (Monday July 25) evening.

It showed rows of tables and chairs under a barn canopy amid rolling fields and woodland.

Intricate floral arrangements for the tables and hanging from the ceiling were also in place.

She captioned the video: “The calm before our forever.”

Followers and celebrity pals were very impressed by the scene, with many declaring it “beautiful”.

How Insta followers reacted

“Huge congratulations, just beautiful,” one follower gushed over the wedding breakfast scene.

So beautiful Stacey.

Loose Women co-star Denise Welch echoed that compliment, commenting: “So beautiful Stacey. Congratulations to you and Joe.”

And another account enthused: “This is so beautiful! Doesn’t look like UK! So, so stunning and dreams can come true!”

The mum of four and dad of three share two children together (Credit: YouTube)

Why did Stacey and Joe get married at home?

Stacey previously explained that wedding licence requirements mean their marriage wasn’t legally registered at their home.

She told fans: “To get married anywhere legally, the place has to have a ‘civil ceremony’ licence.

“One of the requirements of this licence is that the premises must be made ‘readily available’ for ceremonies.”

Stacey joked: “As this is our private family home and we need it to remain that way we couldn’t go for that option.”

Additionally, she went on: “So we are having a relaxed private blessing in front of our closest friends and family and a ceremony of our love to each other and we will register our marriage legally after.”

