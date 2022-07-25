Loose Women stars break silence on Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash’s nuptials after shock wedding revelation

The Loose Women panel have sent their best wishes to newlyweds Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash following their wedding.

The loved-up pair married in an intimate wedding at home this weekend, with close family and friends in attendance.

The date of the ceremony came as a shock to many as Joe had previously claimed the couple were getting married on the last Sunday in July.

The Loose Women cast sent their best wishes to the newlyweds (Credit: ITV)

Loose Women congratulate Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash on their wedding

Kaye Adams opened the show by congratulating Loose Women regular Stacey on becoming a wife.

The presenter said: “Huge congratulations to Stacey and Joe. They finally tied the knot yesterday at their home in Essex. I hope the pair of you had the most wonderful day.”

She added: “I can’t imagine that the day after their wedding they’re sitting there watching this to be perfectly honest, you’ll be on your honeymoon.

“But Stacey we’re looking forward to seeing you.”

Fellow panellist Coleen Nolan chimed in: “I’m looking forward to seeing the photos.”

Stacey and Joe’s love story

Stacey Solomon’s wedding to Joe Swash took place yesterday (July 24), after the pair got engaged in December 2020. The nuptials were initially put on hold as Stacey was pregnant with daughter Rose.

The pair finally said ‘I do’ after an 18-month long engagement. However, not everything was as it seems. The pair are not ‘legally’ married and are set to wed in an official ceremony at a later date.

However, that didn’t stop the pair planning and celebrating with their nearest and dearest.

Before the big day, Stacey had been giving sneak peeks via social media to her eager followers. She gave followers a glimpse of the wedding breakfast.

The pair planned a full family affair with all four sons – including stepson Harry – walking Stacey up the aisle alongside her dad. Daughter Rose is understood to be a flower girl.

Additionally, even the pets got involved too. Pets Peanut and Teddy wore suits and ties too!

