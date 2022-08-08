Stacey Solomon’s children had ‘beautiful’ reaction to her walking down the aisle at wedding

The supplier of Stacey Solomon‘s princess-style wedding ballgown has opened up about her children’s reaction to seeing her on the big day.

The mum-of-four married her husband, Joe Swash, last month (July 24). The couple share two children together, three-year-old Rex and 10-month-old Rose.

Stacey also has two older children from previous relationships, 14-year-old Zach and 10-year-old Leighton.

Joe has another child, 15-year-old Harry, from a previous relationship.

Mum-of-four Stacey has two children from previous relationships and shares another two children with husband Joe Swash (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Stacey Solomon wedding

The Loose Women star sourced her spectacular dress from Verona Bridal in Magherafelt, Northern Ireland.

The store’s owner, Marie Therese Hickey, described Stacey as ‘the most special bride’ they’d ever catered for to OK!.

Due to Stacey’s busy schedule, the team at Verona Bridal flew to England to show her some dresses in her own home.

Stacey has a ‘knack for making everything she touches so beautiful’ (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Stacey worked with the team to add her touches to the gorgeous ballgown, making it unique.

Marie also gushed about what a ‘calm bride’ Stacey was, taking everything in her stride.

Stacey’s children react

Marie expressed that while Stacey tried the dress on, she kept saying “that she couldn’t wait for Joe and her little ones to see her in that beautiful gown”.

The team who helped her pick and design the dress all received an invite to the wedding.

Marie declared to the publication: “It was so beautiful to see her children’s faces when she first walked down the aisle. The set-up of the day was just a magical wonderland.

“Stacey has such a knack for making everything she touches so beautiful, and her home is no exception.”

Stacey has been slowly updating her fans with pictures of the special day on her Instagram.

She is currently enjoying a quiet ‘homeymoon’ with her family.

