Stacey Solomon suffers wardrobe mishap after breaking heel during shopping trip

Stacey Solomon was left hobbling after breaking her heel during a shopping trip.

The Loose Women panellist, 31, suffered the embarrassing wardrobe mishap as she spent time with boyfriend Joe Swash and their son Rex today (November 2).

Keen to document the family trip, Stacey took to Instagram to share a series of shots ahead of breaking her heel.

Stacey Solomon was left hobbling after breaking her heel (Credit: Instagram Story/staceysolomon)

What happened to Stacey Solomon?

As well as getting little Rex’s feet measured, the TV star also paid a visit to a Christmas shop to admire the decorations.

She wrote: “Only did/bought things we won’t be able to do online over the next month…”

However, Stacey later revealed her heel had completely snapped mid-shop.

Following the trip, Stacey’s sister Jemma shared a clip of the star hobbling into her car with a broken shoe.

The Loose Women star enjoyed a trip to the shops with son Rex (Credit: Instagram Story/staceysolomon)

Read more: Loose Women: Saira Khan criticised for ‘shouting over’ Gloria Hunniford in lockdown debate



The much-loved star posted the video to her Instagram Story, telling fans: “Don’t wear heels.

“I’m not joking when I say my heel actually fell off while I was shopping and I had to walk about like this.”

Are Stacey and Joe engaged?

Rumours have been swirling for months that Joe, 38, is planning to propose to Stacey.

But despite dropping several hints recently, Joe says he wants the moment to be a complete surprise.

Stacey showed off her broken shoe on Instagram (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The dad-of-two told OK! magazine: “It’s something we’re definitely going to do, but when I do it it’s going to be a complete surprise.

“She’s not going to expect it. It’s going to take her from the sides.”

It comes after Joe blamed lockdown restrictions for having not proposed yet.

He told the MailOnline: “It will come in time.

Read more: Take part in our shopping survey for a chance to win a fab prize

“We’ve had so many things we need to deal with, the kids, lockdown – I will get round to it eventually.”

Meanwhile, Stacey has always been open to the idea of having a big wedding.

Speaking to Christine Lampard on Loose Women, she previously shared: “I am one of those people who still really wants a big traditional wedding and I’m not even traditional.

“I don’t know what it is – Disney, whoever – someone has got it into my brain that I want to be in a giant meringue dress while birds fly over with my veil and put it on my head. And I just come in and walk down the aisle and I’m a glow.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.