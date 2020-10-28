Joe Swash drops major hint about marrying partner Stacey Solomon

Joe Swash has dropped yet another hint about proposing to his long-term partner Stacey Solomon.

Rumours have been swirling for months that Joe, 38, is planning to propose to Stacey, 31.

And he’s now said that it is definitely on the cards, but it will be very much on his own terms.

What’s more, he wants it to come as a total surprise to Stacey.

Joe Swash says he will propose – in his own time (Credit: SplashNews)

When are Joe Swash and Stacey Solomon getting married?

The celebrity told OK! magazine: “It’s something we’re definitely going to do, but when I do it it’s going to be a complete surprise.

“She’s not going to expect it. It’s going to take her from the sides.”

He went on to say that he will pick the ring and that he wants to really put thought and care into the design.

And he reckons designing ring will be the most fun part of the whole process.

This new interview comes just a week after Joe blamed lockdown restrictions for having not proposed yet.

The couple share a son together, Rex (Credit: SplashNews)

What has Stacey said about marriage?

He told the MailOnline: “It will come in time.

“We’ve had so many things we need to deal with, the kids, lockdown – I will get round to it eventually.”

Whereas Stacey has made it abundantly clear that she wants a proposal out of Joe.

And she also dreams of a ‘traditional’ wedding with a Disney Princess vibe.

She even told Christine Lampard on Loose Women of how she pictures her big day.

Stacey Solomon already has a dream wedding in mind (Credit: ITV)

The mum-of-three explained: “I often dream of that day Christine. I’ve been dreaming of that day for quite some time.

“I am one of those people who still really wants a big traditional wedding and I’m not even traditional.

“I don’t know what it is – Disney, whoever – someone has got it into my brain that I want to be in a giant meringue dress while birds fly over with my veil and put it on my head.

“And I just come in and walk down the aisle and I’m a glow.”



Joe and Stacey met five years ago while both working on ITV’s I’m A Celebrity: Extra Camp in Australia.

They announced they were dating soon after, and welcomed their first child together in May of last year.

The couple now share son Rex, one, together.

Stacey has additional sons Zachary, 12, and Leighton, eight.

While Joe shares a son, Harry, 13, with his former fiancee Emma Sophocleous.

