New mum Stacey Solomon given huge boost amid intense backlash and complaints from fans

Stacey Solomon will be back decluttering families homes as a third series of the BBC show Sort Your Life Out has been confirmed.

The show’s production company issued a call-out for families to take part in the new series.

This suggests that Stacey will be returning to our screens very soon, despite receiving huge backlash from fans over the treatment of animals in a recent episode.

TV star Stacey Solomon’s show Sort Your Life Out will be renewed for season three (Credit: BBC)

Stacey Solomon’s Sort Your Life Out will be returning for a third series

It seems Stacey will return to the BBC as her show Sort Your Life Out will air for a third series.

The decluttering show shows Stacey help re-organise homes across the UK, with the help of her trusty team.

The show announced the news that they’ll be returning for a third season in an Instagram post.

In the post, they revealed that they are currently on the lookout for participants who need help decluttering their home.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sort Your Life Out (@sortyourlifeout)

They wrote: “SORT YOUR LIFE OUT is looking for families to take part in a brand new series!

“If your home is in desperate need of a declutter…

“…or you need help streaming your space with savvy storage solutions, then apply now via the link in our bio.

They also added: “Tag anyone you know that needs Stacey’s help!”

Entertainment Daily! has approached BBC reps for comment.

Stacey Solomon received backlash for moving rabbits into a hutch (Credit: ITV)

Sort Your Life Out on BBC

The exciting news came after Stacey’s show received some backlash from fans who criticised the alleged ‘mistreatment’ of rabbits in the series.

Stacey had suggested that a family move their rabbits into a hutch outside to create more space.

SORT YOUR LIFE OUT is looking for families to take part in a brand-new series!

She said: “Now that the rabbits have moved out of the conservatory and into their new home in the garden, it can finally be used as a living space for the humans of the family.”

But viewers appeared outraged by the move and complained.

One said: “Love love @StaceySolomon but so disappointed that Sort Your Life Out has shown rabbits being moved from a nice spacious indoor run to a cramped outdoor hutch.

“Hutches are absolutely not enough.”

A second then pleaded: “We enjoy watching your show.

“But moving the rabbits into a tiny hutch outside from a lovely indoor setup was sad!”

Read more: Stacey Solomon hits back at Instagram mum shamers as she takes time out from family life

Are you looking forward to the third series of Sort Your Life Out? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.