Stacey Solomon hit back at Instagram mum-shamers last night after coming in for disapproving comments as she took time out from family life.

New mum Stacey, 33, confirmed she gave birth to her fifth child – and second daughter – Belle earlier this month.

But yesterday (Saturday February 25), Stacey defended herself against a troll after she was criticised over her long nails.

Stacey Solomon hits back at Instagram critic

Stacey showed off the results of her pampering on social media, joking she’d run out of the house and left the kids with husband Joe Swash while she took a break from mum duties.

However, while they say self care is the best care, Stacey later shared an Instagram Story that revealed how someone had got in touch to let her know they didn’t approve.

Stacey claimed she had been told: “Very impractical nails for a newborn.”

But Stacey laughed off the message, saying: “Have a day off Wilma. It’ll be okay I promise.”

Speaking to her fans, she added in a short clip where she cuddled baby Belle: “Well I think they’re really practical.

“They’re great for tickles and head strokes. Belle is loving them.”

Stacey went on: “This one is really good for picking out bogies.

“Will I end up with poo underneath them every day? Probably, but I’ve got a nail brush and wash my hands.”

On nights with Belle

Stacey later shared two heartwarming family snaps showing her revelling in her life as a mum.

One story included a pic of her tending to Belle as the little one’s sister Rose, nearly 18 months old, and brother Rex, three, sat with them in an armchair.

And another story showed a dozing Belle resting on her mum’s lap in a late-night image.

These nights where it is just you and me and the moonlight won’t last forever.

Stacey wrote on the pic: “I know these nights where it is just you and me and the moonlight won’t last forever… tiring as it is I know I’ll miss them when you’re sleeping through.”

Sort Your Life Out star Stacey also has sons Zach, 14, and Leighton, nine, from previous relationships. Joe also shares son Harry, 15, with a former partner.

