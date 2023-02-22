Stacey Solomon fans insist newborn Belle is ‘the double’ of Joe Swash in adorable new photo

Stacey Solomon fans are convinced that Belle is ‘the double’ of her father Joe Swash after sharing a new Instagram photo.

The presenter, 33, recently gave birth to her fifth child and her third with husband Joe.

Taking to Instagram, Stacey shared an adorable snap of her newborn and gushed about her opening her eyes.

Stacey recently welcomed her daughter Belle (Credit: ITV)

Stacey Solomon on Instagram

Her caption read: “Oh hello beautiful Belle. The most special two weeks of you Belle… Today all the boys went back to school and Belle had lots of awake time.

I felt like I got some time to properly see her & talk to her today.

“I think she was wondering where all the noise and craziness had gone.

“I love these days when they start to open their eyes more and really look around and begin to show you little bits of who they are and the adventures to come.”

Many of Stacey’s 5.5 million followers took to her comment section to gush about Belle’s resemblance of her father.

Joe Swash and Stacey Solomon tied the knot last year after seven years together (Credit: ITV)

Stacey and Joe daughter

One person wrote: “She is the double of Joe!”

A second added: “Double of daddy.”

“Such a cutie, she’s a female version of Joe,” another added.

And presenter Gaby Roslin said: “She looks just like her daddy @realjoeswashy.”

Someone else said: “Such a cutie. She’s a female version of Joe.”

Stacey and Joe, who have been together since 2016, also share son Rex, three, and daughter Rose, one, together. Stacey is also the mother of sons Zachary, 14, and Leighton, ten, from a previous relationship.

Meanwhile Joe shares his son Harry, 15, from a previous relationship.

Taking to Instagram in December last year, Stacey announced that her and Joe were expecting their third baby together.

Her caption read: “Me + Him = [six face emojis]. So grateful and cannot believe I’m saying this… Another little pickle is on the way… A HUGE surprise, but one that we are so thankful for to the moon and back bub @realjoeswashy.”

She had kept her pregnancy a secret for many months before sharing the news.

