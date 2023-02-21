Stacey Solomon looking worried on Lorraine
Stacey Solomon admits she ‘had a cry’ after health visitor check with newborn daughter Belle

Stacey welcomed Belle earlier this month

By Rebecca Carter

Stacey Solomon has admitted she “had a little cry” after a health visitor check with baby daughter Belle.

The Loose Women star welcomed her fifth child, her third baby with husband Joe Swash, earlier this month.

Now, two weeks on, Stacey took Belle for her checks and she was met with positive news.

Sharing a photo of baby Belle on her Instagram Stories, Stacey wrote: “We just had our two week health visitor check and for the first time in 5 babies, Belle is above her birth weight of 5lb 10 ounces and is now 6lb 8 ounces.

“I had a little cry! Breastfeeding is working well and she’s loving it.”

Stacey added: “My little piggy.”

Stacey and her husband Joe welcomed Belle earlier this month (February).

TV star Stacey recently welcomed her daughter Rose (Credit: Keith Mayhew/Cover Images)

Stacey is a mum to her sons Zachary, 14, and Leighton, 10, from previous relationships.

She has son Rex, three, daughter Rose, one, and now baby Belle.

At the weekend, Stacey shared a relatable mum post on Instagram which sparked much praise from her followers.

She shared three photos which showed her smiling while holding tiny Belle.

In the caption, Stacey said she loves that she still has “our bump”.

Stacey said she “had a little cry” during Belle’s health visitor check (Credit: ITV)

She wrote: “Snuggle Saturdays with Belle. The last time I stood here and took a picture you were inside my tummy ready to come out…

“The pjs have been washed but I can’t say the same about my hair. I love that I still have our bump too.”

The mum-of-five added: “The best memory of growing you and the perfect little ledge to sleep you on.

“Happy Saturday everyone. Lots of love from us. P.S I’m as tired as I look.”

Instagram fans loved the post, and gushed over Stacey’s candid photos.

One person said: “You are absolutely amazing for telling it like it is.”

Read more: Stacey Solomon’s hidden health condition since welcoming her first baby: ‘My body struggles with it’

Another wrote: “Thanks for posting this with your bump still. I’m 10 days postpartum and have mine too so seeing I’m not alone is reassuring.”

Someone else commented: “How cute, love that you are proud of your body! It is incredible what our body can do.”

What do you think? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.

