Stacey Solomon showed off stretch marks to fans on social media as she urged people not to be ashamed of the way they look.

On Instagram, the Loose Women presenter, 30, posted pictures and videos revealing her “favourite” stretch marks, which she said sparkle in the sun.

Loose Women Stacey Solomon showed off her stretch marks on social media (Credit:ITV)

What did Stacey Solomon say about her stretch marks?

In a clip on her Instagram Stories, mum-of-three Stacey said: “They’re trying to encourage people to share unedited pictures of themselves. They’ve done studies that show that everything being smooth and perfect all the time has a really negative impact on people’s mental health.

“So I really wanted to be part of this.”

Stacey Solomon said those on her hips are her “favourite” stretch marks (Credit: Stacey Solomon / Instagram)

Read more: Stacey Solomon poses in bikini with son Rex during family break to Butlins

In another video, Stacey lifts up her top as she stands: “I thought I’d kick mine off by showing you my favourite stretch marks. These are my favourite not just because my hips had to grow so big so I could get you [Rex] and your brothers into this world.

Let’s embrace every bit of us and start to be kinder.

“But also because in the sunshine, they sparkle like glitter. They go all around the back and are my absolute favourite.”

Stacey also shared a picture of her stomach. Sitting side on, to show how it looks when she sits down, she told fans never to be “ashamed”.

The presenter urged fans not to be ashamed of their bodies (Credit: Stacey Solomon / Instagram)

Loose Women star says ‘never be ashamed’

She wrote: “Never be ashamed of who you are. Every detail of your body tells a story of everything you’ve been through. All the challenges you faced, the highs and lows of your story so far.

Read more: Stacey Solomon shares heartwarming family holiday photos

“So let’s embrace every bit of us and start to be kinder to our beautifully diverse bodies.”

The Loose Women favourite added: “Without all of this, there would be no Pickles.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.