Stacey Solomon poses in bikini with son Rex during family break to Butlins

Stacey Solomon embraced her bikini body during a late night swim with son Rex at Butlins.

The Loose Women panelist, 30, whisked boyfriend Joe Swash and her sons to the Bognor Regis resort over the weekend.

During the trip, Stacey was snapped cuddling the adorable one-year-old as they posed together for a shot in the pool.

Stacey Solomon flaunted her bikini body for a snap with son Rex (Credit: Instagram Story/staceysolomon)

The mum-of-three looked incredible as she snuggled into little Rex in a printed bikini set.

Alongside the snap, Stacey wrote: “Second swim of the day. It’s been a long crazy day…

“We managed to squeeze it all in in the end. And now we are keeping our fingers crossed for a nice long lie in tomorrow before we head home.

“Hope you’re all OK and had a lovely Sunday. Late night swim…”

The Loose Women star headed to Butlins with boyfriend Joe Swash and her sons (Credit: Instagram Story/staceysolomon)

Stacey Solomon’s family staycation

As well as two swim sessions, Stacey and the boys also enjoyed a spot of abseiling and a pottery class.

She documented the entire trip on Instagram with a series of fun clips of the family together.

Yesterday (August 23), the TV favourite was up at the crack of dawn to plan the day’s itinerary.

Stacey wrote: “Crafts, then swim, then zip wire, then animal encounter. They’re already fighting over who gets the middle seat in the car home tomorrow!”

Stacey and her family packed plenty into the fun weekend (Credit: Instagram Story/staceysolomon)

She also shared a cute family snap ahead of the fun-filled staycation.

The shot showed Stacey and Joe posing in the mirror, while 12-year-old Zachary, Leighton, eight, and Rex sweetly smiled on the floor.

Stacey captioned it: “I took this picture earlier and I don’t know what it is but it just makes my heart burst.

“I love these humans more than they will ever know and I just feel so lucky to have them in my life and by my side.

Stacey documented the Bognor Regis break with a series of family snaps (Credit: Instagram Story/staceysolomon)

“I’ve been reading your messages on our journey and all I can say is thank you. Thank you for being so kind to us and always sending the loveliest wishes.

“It honestly is such an amazing feeling that I can’t begin to describe. It means the world. We love you to the moon and back. From our family to yours…”

The family break certainly isn’t the first for Stacey in recent weeks.

Earlier this month, Stacey and Joe headed to Devon for a seaside stay with their son Rex.

Stacey Solomon’s book announcement

The former X Factor star recently revealed she’s set to release a new book.

She told fans she wanted to make the most of her crafting, home organisation and snacking skills as an author.

Announcing the news on Instagram, Stacey said: “[The publishers] have said they would love to publish my book.

“So excited and a bit emotional. If it wasn’t for you giving me the confidence to even dream it, this wouldn’t be possible so thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

