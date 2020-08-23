Stacey Solomon has shared photos and videos from her family holiday – and it looks like they clan are having so much fun.

The Loose Women star took to her Instagram Stories, sharing a glimpse at her family’s trip to Butlins with her 3.7 million followers.

Yesterday, the 30-year-old posted images and clips of what they had been up to so far. Stacey and boyfriend Joe Swash had taken the kids to an incredible looking water park, where they can be seen having a whale of a time.

Stacey took the kids to a water park. (Credit: Instagram/Stacey Solomon)

Stacey Solomon’s family holiday in Butlins

Then they went on go-karts together, with Joe taking a selfie of them all riding around. After that, the family visited the beach. Of course, in the UK it doesn’t matter if it’s August or not – it will rain regardless. But Stacey’s lot didn’t let that get in their way.

In fact, she said her boys are ‘numb to the cold’ and so braving the beach in ‘hurricane weather’ didn’t bother them in the slightest. But Stacey did let it slip that secretly she just wants it to get closer to bed time.

Rex and Joe looking windswept. (Credit: Instagram/Stacey Solomon)

This morning (Sunday, August 23), she was up at the crack of dawn with a cup of tea, planning the day’s itinerary.

They’re already fighting over who gets the middle seat in the car home tomorrow.

Stacey wrote: “Crafts, then swim, then zip wire, then animal encounter.

“They’re already fighting over who gets the middle seat in the car home tomorrow!”

Stacey’s plan for the day (Credit: Instagram/Stacey Solomon)

The family headed off for their staycation weekend on Friday (August 21) morning, with Stacey posting an adorable photo of them on her Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stacey Solomon (@staceysolomon) on Aug 21, 2020 at 11:00am PDT

Stacey Solomon’s message alongside family snap

She captioned it: “I took this picture earlier and I don’t know what it is but it just makes my heart burst.

“I love these humans more than they will ever know and I just feel so lucky to have them in my life and by my side.

“I’ve been reading your messages on our journey and all I can say is thank you. Thank you for being so kind to us and always sending the loveliest wishes.

“It honestly is such an amazing feeling that I can’t begin to describe. It means the world. We love you to the moon and back. From our family to yours…”

