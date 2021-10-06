Stacey Solomon has returned to social media after welcoming her baby daughter with fiancé Joe Swash.

The Loose Women panellist, 32, updated fans on Instagram on Wednesday afternoon (October 6), just days after welcoming the tiny tot.

Snuggled in bed, Stacey proudly showed off her precious daughter as she cradled her.

Stacey Solomon updated fans after giving birth to her baby daughter (Credit: Instagram Story/staceysolomon)

Stacey Solomon shows off her baby daughter

Speaking to the camera, Stacey admitted that she couldn’t be happier with their new bundle of joy.

Cradling the tiny tot, she said: “Hello, Here she is.

“Joe has just gone for a walk with Rex and the boys are at school so I’ve just come on here to say hello. She’s just had a feed.

My nipples are like just one giant blister

“My nipples are like just one giant blister, but I’ve still got loads of serotonin left from the birth so I’m making the most.”

In addition, she shared: “I love her so much, she’s amazing. The boys are amazing. I’m just so happy.”

Stacey also wrote: “My nipples are already a mess.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stacey Solomon (@staceysolomon)

It comes shortly after Stacey announced that her daughter arrived into the world on her birthday.

On Tuesday (October 5), the star shared the news alongside a series of photographs.

She explained that she had given birth in Pickle Cottage, her family home in Essex.

Read more: Joe Swash leaves fans emotional with message to Stacey Solomon after welcoming daughter

Stacey posted: “She’s Here. Born at Pickle Cottage on mummy’s birthday.

“Our little girl… Happy birthday my darling daughter… We all love you more than you could ever imagine.

“Your brothers, your daddy and I are so in love. Thank you for the most incredible 9 months. Now we cannot wait for the rest of our lives with you.”

Stacey and Joe welcomed their second child this week (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What has Stacey named her baby?

Meanwhile, Stacey and Joe are yet to announce the name of their first daughter.

According to bookies, Lily is the favourite name with odds of 7/2.

Isla (4/1), Fiona (9/2) and Olivia (7/1) are also in the running.

Read more: Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash baby name odds as couple welcome first daughter

But as the pair named their first child Rex, could they decide on a less traditional name?

As well as two-year-old son Rex, Stacey is a mum to Zachary, 13, and Leighton, nine, from previous relationships.

In addition, Joe shares son Harry, 14, with ex-girlfriend Emma Sophocleous.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.