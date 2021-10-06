Joe Swash has left fans in tears as he shared a special message to Stacey Solomon, after welcoming their first daughter together.

The couple welcomed their second child, a baby girl, on Stacey‘s birthday on Monday (October 4).

Following her announcement last night, Joe took to the comments to post a sweet message to his fiancée.

Joe Swash sends a sweet message to Stacey Solomon

Stacey’s post included a string of intimate photos, including one of the couple with their newborn daughter.

The Loose Women star gave birth in their home, Pickle Cottage, two years after giving birth to their son Rex.

Commenting on Stacey’s post yesterday, Joe shared a touching message to the mum-of-four.

I love you more than you’ll never know

The 39-year-old wrote: “My darling girls. I love you more than you’ll never know.

“October 4th is going to be an expensive day for daddy xxxx.”

Fans were left emotional by the comment, with one saying: “Stacey’s story is soooo lovely and emotional to watch.”

Joe Swash shared a sweet message to Stacey Solomon after giving birth (Credit: Instagram Story/staceysolomon)

A second added: “Congratulations on the birth of your baby daughter. She is beautiful.”

Alongside crying face emojis, a third shared: “Oh god I can’t!”

Meanwhile, 32-year-old Stacey also shared a touching caption of her own.

The star said: “She’s Here. Born at Pickle Cottage on mummy’s birthday. Our little girl…

“Happy birthday my darling daughter… We all love you more than you could ever imagine.

“Your brothers, your daddy and I are so in love. Thank you for the most incredible 9 months. Now we cannot wait for the rest of our lives with you.”

Joe welcomed his first daughter this week (Credit: Instagram Story/staceysolomon)

Joe and Stacey’s celebrity fans react to their news

The couples’ friends rushed to comment on the news, with Nadia Sawalha saying: “Awwww Stacey and Joe I’m in bits she’s beautiful. And now you are a homebirther!”

Alexandra Burke posted: “Congratulations my darling! Crying at your stories… So beautiful! Xxxxx.”

In addition, Emma Bunton wrote: “Amazing, congratulations to you all. Sending so much love. Xxx.”

Joe and Stacey announced their baby joy back in June.

This is the couples’ second child together, and their fifth child overall.

Stacey has Zachary, 13, and Leighton, nine, from previous relationships, while Joe is a dad to 14-year-old son Harry.

