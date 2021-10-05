Stacey Solomon gives birth to baby girl with Joe Swash

Stacey Solomon has announced the arrival of her baby girl with Joe Swash.

The 31-year-old star announced she was expecting back in June, sharing a photo of the entire family in the garden of their plush country estate, dubbed Pickle Cottage.

She shared a photograph on Instagram…

This is the couples’ second child together, and their fifth child overall.

Stacey has Zachary, 13, and Leighton, nine, from previous relationships. Joe has a 14-year-old son, Harry, with ex, Emma Sophocleous.

The pair welcomed their first son, Rex, in 2019. For both parents, this is their first daughter.

Discovering the baby’s sex in July, she shared another adorable picture of her three boys holding a sign saying: “What on earth is a sister?”

Stacey Solomon’s sons wore pink for the gender reveal picture (Credit: Stacey Solomon Instagram)

“Baby girl. I can not believe I’m writing this… We are growing a little baby girl,” she wrote next to the picture.

“To our darling boys, you are the best big brothers anyone could wish for and your little sister is the luckiest girl in the world to have you all by her side.

“I honestly have no words… Mummy Daddy and ALL of your big brothers can not wait to meet you little one… We love you so so much already darling girl.”

Stacey allowed fans to follow her pregnancy journey on Instagram (Credit: Instagram)

How did Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash meet?

Stacey and Joe first met in 2010, after Stacey won I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here.

Joe was presenting spin-off series, Get Me Out Of Here NOW!, but both were in relationships at the time.

However, when both relationships broke down by 2016, the couple moved their friendship into a romance.

In March 2016 they made their first public appearance together, and a few months later introduced their sons to each other.

That November, they hosted the I’m A Celeb spin-off together.

Joe and Stacey have been together since 2016 (Credit: SplashNews)

In October 2018, the couple moved in together, with Stacey stating at several points that she was keen to tie the knot with her beau.

In February 2019, Stacey and Joe made the happy announcement that they were expecting Rex. He was born that May.

Joe proposed to Stacey on Christmas Eve, 2020. They had initially planned to get married in Spring 2021, but postponed the nuptials after finding out she was pregnant.

Stacey later revealed the couple had previously suffered miscarriages after having Rex, but finally felt comfortable sharing her happy news when she heard her girl’s heartbeat.

