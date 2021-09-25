Stacey Solomon has hinted the birth of her baby girl may be near in an update to her Instagram fans.

The Loose Women star shared an image of her huge pregnancy bump earlier today (September 25).

And it seems the 31 year old reckons her fourth child is very keen to make an appearance!

How much longer until Stacey’s baby arrives? (Credit: Instagram)

Has Stacey Solomon had her baby girl?

Not yet! But Stacey seems convinced the birth may be imminent.

Sharing a pic of her protruding belly, Stacey wrote on social media that the little one is “desperate” to be born.

Read more: Pregnant Stacey Solomon addresses speculation she’s ‘secretly’ welcomed baby daughter

“She’s still in there but by the looks of it she’s desperate to get out,” the expectant mum revealed.

Adding a laughing emoji to her post, Stacey chuckled: “Definitely running out of room.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stacey Solomon (@staceysolomon)

What else was in Stacey Solomon’s pregnancy update?

However, although Stacey is surely very excited about meeting her and Joe Swash‘s second child for the first time, it seems she has very fond memories of being pregnant with the babe-to-be.

Stacey went on to admit: “I’ll really miss this.”

Definitely running out of room.

However, Stacey looks to have had trouble staying away from her phone after indicating she’d be taking a brief rest from social media.

Earlier this week she told fans: “I promise I’ll keep you updated if Princess Pickle decides to show any signs of moving on out of my rib cage. I hope you’re all okay. Love you.”

When is her baby due?

Despite her hints, Stacey suggested she had a “few more weeks” to go when she addressed speculation she had already given birth earlier this month.

One fan felt a selfie Stacey posted made it look as if she was no longer pregnant.

However, Stacey vowed that wasn’t the case.

Read more: Stacey Solomon hits back at Instagram troll as she proudly shows off ‘hairy’ bump

She responded: “I promise I haven’t secretly had the baby and just casually come on here like nothing happened.

“I’ll let you know when I go into labour. It’s just this top. A few more weeks left hopefully.”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.