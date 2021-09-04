Stacey Solomon has been praised by her fans on Instagram, after sharing an untouched photo of her blossoming bump.

The Loose Women panellist, 31, is currently expecting her second child, a daughter, with fiancé Joe Swash.

But after a user shamed Stacey for having a “hairy” bump, she hit back with the best response.

Stacey Stacey proudly showed off her ‘hairy’ baby bump on social media (Credit: Instagram Story/staceysolomon)

Stacey Solomon shows off her baby bump on Instagram

On Friday (September 3), the mum-of-three had shared a shot of her dog resting on her bump.

She wrote: “Bump cuddle with Theo, my little girls. Love you Theo to the moon and back.”

However, in the next post, Stacey revealed that a troll had commented on her stomach appearance.

The comment read: “Has the dog got a moulting problem and moulted all on your belly or is that just how hairy you are.”

Stacey then responded: “Theo doesn’t moult at all, it’s just my beautiful pregnancy belly and I’ve always thought it’s really cute.”

It didn’t take long for the presenter to be inundated with messages of support.

She shared a string of replies to her Instagram Story, adding: “Truth is I absolutely love my furry belly.

“It’s always a bit hair but really blooms in my pregnancies and it reminds me how grateful I am to be growing another human and how much I’m going to miss my little fuzz ball when this pregnancy is over.”

Furthermore, Stacey went on to share an unedited snap of her bump to her profile.

I absolutely love my furry belly

In the post, the star encouraged her followers to embrace their imperfections.

She wrote: “Love you bump. Love your furriness, your glittery stretch marks and my scar you’ve managed to stretch in to a baby bun bun.

“I just know when this is all over I’ll be so sad to see you slowly go down, and I’m just so grateful for everything you’re doing right now.”

Stacey and Joe are expecting their first daughter together (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Stacey praised by fans over bump snap

The star’s post was inundated with messages of praise, with one saying: “Such an amazing post, never change you’re such an inspiration to so many just from being you!”

A second added: “This is just utterly beautiful.”

In addition, a third wrote: “Furry bumps rock!!!”

Meanwhile, it hasn’t been an easy pregnancy journey for Stacey after suffering from a number of miscarriages.

Following her pregnancy announcement, the star opened up on the hurdles she faced whilst trying to her fourth baby.

Discussing her previous losses, she said: “We’ve experienced it a few times in the last year and a bit and it’s such a sinking feeling (a year is not a long time when I read so many others experiences) so many of you have been trying for years and years.”

“Keep going if you can and if you want to. But honestly it’s heartbreaking.”

