Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash have welcomed their first daughter together, but what are the latest baby name odds?

The Loose Women star, 32, announced the happy news on social media yesterday (October 5), after giving birth to a baby girl at home.

However, Stacey is yet to announce their adorable daughter’s name.

Stacey Solomon is yet to announce her baby daughter’s name (Credit: Instagram Story/staceysolomon)

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash’s baby name odds

According to BonusCodeBets, the couple may pick from a number of adorable names.

Lily is the leading name at odds of 7/2.

The English name signifies purity and innocence.

Meanwhile, Isla is also in the running at 4/1.

Fiona comes in at 9/2, while Olivia is 7/1.

Stacey and Joe could potentially go with Ivy, which has odds of 10/1.

Furthermore, Ava has odds of 10/1 and Emily is 12/1.

Other adorable names include Isabella, Francesca, Grace and Caisie.

But as Stacey and Joe named their first child Rex, could a more unique name be on the cards?

Stacey Solomon gives birth

The former X Factor star announced she was expecting back in June.

Since then, Stacey has continued to update fans with her fourth pregnancy.

But last night, she confirmed she had given birth in their home, Pickle Cottage, on her birthday.

Stacey and Joe welcomed their first baby daughter on Monday (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Alongside a string of photos, Stacey penned: “She’s Here. Born at Pickle Cottage on mummy’s birthday. Our little girl…

“Happy birthday my darling daughter… We all love you more than you could ever imagine.

“Your brothers, your daddy and I are so in love. Thank you for the most incredible 9 months. Now we cannot wait for the rest of our lives with you.”

We all love you more than you could ever imagine

In addition, Joe commented on the post: “My darling girls. I love you more than you’ll never know.

“October 4th is going to be an expensive day for daddy xxxx.”

Stacey, who is already a mum to three sons, also documented her labour experience on her Instagram Story.

