Stacey Solomon reveals secret tattoo tribute to husband Joe Swash

Stacey Solomon has appeared to reveal a secret tattoo she has in tribute to her husband Joe Swash.

The Loose Women star unveiled the inking in a photo shared to her Instagram Stories this weekend. The star married TV presenter Joe, 41, last year.

On Saturday night, Stacey, 33, shared a string of photos and videos as she enjoyed a night out with friends. But one photo appeared to show a tattoo of Joe’s name on her finger.

The pictured showed mum-of-five Stacey going through her bag as she made her way home. She wrote: “Home time. On the train home and they’re laughing at me again. Because all I have in my bag are two dummies and my phone. Why am I this person?”

Stacey’s sweet tattoo was on show and she had Joe’s name inked on her ring finger written in wispy writing.

Earlier this week, Stacey had teased getting a tattoo by her brother. On Instagram, she told her followers: “So my brother is a tattooist and he kept the shop open late tonight so we can have a little stencil session. I can’t believe I’m actually doing it. So excited.”

She added: “Just a little play around tonight while the kids are in bed then we can go for it when I’m back from Paris. So, Belle and me were having a quiet Friday laying on the sofa and I think I want a tattoo. Am I having a midlife crisis or is it my hormones?

“Is it weird to get a tattoo in your thirties? I think I really want one, I’ve never had one before.”

A zoom into Stacey’s post showed the tattoo stencil said “Zachary” in tribute to Stacey’s eldest child, suggesting she may be getting all her kids’ names tattooed.

The star has three children with Joe – son Rex, three, daughter Rose, one, and baby Belle, who was born in February.

Meanwhile, Stacey has sons Zachary, 15, and Leighton, 10, from previous relationships. Joe is a dad to Harry, 15, from a previous relationship too.

