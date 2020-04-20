Stacey Solomon proud as baby Rex eats a whole clove of garlic

Stacey Solomon and baby son Rex have one huge thing in common - they both LOVE garlic.

Stacey Solomon is feeling proud of Rex's development (Credit: Splash)

The mum-of-three, 30, couldn't contain her excitement as she filmed her youngest son eating the cooked clove on Sunday (April 19).

Sharing a video of 10-month-old Rex in his highchair, Stacey said: "Yum num num num, do you want some of Mummy's garlic? Mummy's favourite - Rex's favourite."

Alongside the clip, she wrote: "I can't tell you how happy it makes me that Rex loves garlic as much as I do! Everyone else think it's weird so I finally have someone on my garlic tea.

"My breath doesn't love it the next day, though."

Stacey later added: "Two things that made me smile tonight. First thing, I did not feed Rex raw garlic and you know, Susan, it was clearly cooked, mushy garlic.

Stacey admitted to loving garlic (Credit: Splash)

"Secondly, so many of you messaged to say today is national garlic day. What are the chances! Sometimes I do things and I think, am I psychic? I would actually hate to be psychic. Happy national garlic day Susan!"

Lockdown life

The Loose Women panellist has been in quarantine with her boyfriend Joe Swash, their son Rex and her two other sons, Zachary, 12, and Leighton, seven.

She recently opened up on the challenges of lockdown, admitting she often finds herself "on the brink of tears" while isolating in their Essex home.

Nonetheless, the emotional star noted she felt "terrible" for feeling the way she does while others suffer due to coronavirus.

Stacey confessed to her 3.2million followers: "I'm going to have to do something because I just feel I'm on the brink of tears. All the time."

She then burst into nervous giggles before saying aloud: "I don't know why I'm laughing."

The TV star later blamed her teariness on her body's biological reactions.

"It's got to be the hormones or the moon," she joked.

"But do you ever have one of those days where you feel like you're welling up all the time for no reason whatsoever?"

She continued: "And then you feel terrible for feeling teary when there are so many people in the world in such awful circumstances. I have no reason to be teary whatsoever."

