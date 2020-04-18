The Latest Celebrity News & Showbiz Gossip
Saturday 18th April 2020
Stacey Solomon says she's 'on the brink of tears all the time'

Self-isolation is taking a toll on the Loose Women star

By Robert Leigh
Tags: Joe Swash, Loose Women, Stacey Solomon

Loose Women star Stacey Solomon has admitted to being left feeling low by self-isolation during the coronavirus pandemic.

The telly fave, 30, is living in lockdown with her fella Joe Swash, their baby Rex and her two elder sons Leighton and Zachary.

But even though her family - apart from Joe's son Harry - are together, Stacey has been feeling overwhelmed.

Speaking to fans on social media, she admitted she has regularly been 'on the brink of tears'.

🤍For anyone who’s news feed isn’t making them feel good at the moment🤍 It’s been a weird day. I don’t have any hand sanitizer or secret government information for you (Although Susan might disagree) 😂 all I do have to offer is some smiles, hopefully some silliness & laughter during these unsettling times. Today we went to the shops (must be crazy I know) 😂 There was no pasta, rice, canned goods or hand wash 😔 But luckily no one is stockpiling Daim bars or storage jars so I managed to get my essentials 😂 I know it’s a really unnerving time at the moment but I’m so glad we’ve got each other. I’ll be back on my stories tomorrow And hopefully we can cheer each other up 🤍 Love you all... Happy Tuesday 🤍 Massive shout out to every healthcare professional, teacher, public service worker, supermarket staff, shop owners who are. and always have, worked tirelessly and selflessly to be there for us. And thinking of all of the small business and big businesses having to shut, staff who are being laid off without any help, unsure of what to do, parents who are worried about supplies, and the most vulnerable basically just Bloody EVERYONE. 🤍

Read more: Gogglebox fans feel 'uneasy' with the Malones' 'unhygienic' habit

Stacey said she feels tearful 'all the time' - and often for "no reason".

She also said during an Instagram Stories broadcast that she had been upset after 'running out of milk' for Rex.

I just feel I'm on the brink of tears.

Nonetheless, the emotional star noted she felt "terrible" for feeling the way she does while others suffer due to coronavirus.

Stacey confessed: "I'm going to have to do something because I just feel I'm on the brink of tears. All the time."

🤍 feeling beautiful 🤍 I know that sounds really big headed but it hasn’t happened in a while so I’m making the most of the feeling... For the first (and probably the last) time since the lock down began I’m wearing a bra, foundation, my hair isn’t in a mum bun and I’m not wearing a tracksuit 😂 Hoe and me missed date night last week and the boys are back and home school starts again next week so we decided to really go for it tonight in case it’s our last date night for a while 😂 I know it sounds really silly but I actually got excited to get dressed up and walk down the stairs into the garden to see Hoe’s face 🥰😂 😂🤍 I hope you’re all ok... Thinking of you always. Love u 🤍

Read more: Gogglebox viewers concerned over 'missing' stars Mary and Marina

Nervous giggles

She then burst into nervous giggles before saying aloud: "I don't know why I'm laughing."

Stacey went on to blame her teariness on her body's biological reactions.

"It's got to be the hormones or the moon," she joked.

"But do you ever have one of those days where you feel like you're welling up all the time for no reason whatsoever?"

Stacey continued: "And then you feel terrible for feeling teary when there are so many people in the world in such awful circumstances I have no reason to be teary whatsoever."

'Rex can’t believe his luck'

Thankfully, Stacey's day did got better after 10-month-old Rex enjoyed polishing off some snacks with his mum.

She explained to fans: "He's up and we are sitting watching TV stuffing our faces with crisps. Rex can't believe his luck."

Earlier this week, Stacey described giving Joe a makeover as the "best day ever".

She followed up on Joe shaving off his beard by applying make up to the presenter's face.

Fans saw Stacey applying mascara, lipstick, highlighter, bronzer and even false eyelashes to her man.

"I love you so much @realjoeswashy, this was so much fun," she said.

"He even let me do lashes."

Passing a verdict on her own efforts, Stacey concluded: "I love it, I've done such a good job."

