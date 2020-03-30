Stacey Solomon jokes she and Joe Swash might just have another baby soon

Stacey Solomon hinted another baby could be on the cards for her and Joe Swash after she watched her 'sexy boyfriend' clean the windows.
Read more: Gemma Collins and Stacey Solomon lead celebrities clapping to pay tribute to NHS
The Loose Women presenter shared a video on Instagram Stories of Joe giving their windows a good clean and joked 'this is how we got pregnant last time!'.
Never sexier
As Etta James' I Just Want To Make Love To You played over the video Stacey commented: "Maybe it's the lockdown but I'm pretty sure he's never looked sexier [laughing emoji]".
Read more: Stacey Solomon admits she's 'scared' after UK coronavirus announcement
Stacey, 30, and Dancing On Ice champion Joe, 38, have a 10-month-old son, Rex.
Joe is stepdad to Stacey's other two sons, Leighton, 12, and seven year-old Zachary.
Joe also has a son, 12 year-old Harry, from a previous relationship.
Stacey is famous for her love of cleaning, tidying and organising. She often shows off her tips and tricks on social media!
So it comes as no surprise that watching Joe get stuck in to cleaning the windows put a smile on her face.
Super organiser
It wasn't just Joe who kept busy over the weekend, Stacey was in her element getting organised for the week ahead.
The presenter prepares all the family's food for the week in advance, separating key ingredients and meals into labelled boxes.
Read more: Stacey Solomon enjoys weekend with Joe Swash for first time in months after his DOI win
She even makes the kids sandwiches and freezes them to save time.
Stacey decided to restock and organise the 'snack cupboard' hanging packets of crisps on hooks neatly displaying chocolate bars.
First thing this morning, Monday March 30, Stacey was back on social media ready for another week in lockdown.
Messy bun
Stacey revealed 'she hasn't washed her hair in 13 days' hence wearing it up in a messy bun.
Despite this, the presenter was looking super-stylish in her ASOS loungewear.
She wrote: "Another day, another messy bun and lounge set.
"My hair hasn't been washed for 13 days and counting.
"This set is an old one from @ASOS but they've got some good ones on there if you put 'lounge set' in the search bar."
The star previously revealed she's not going to shave her legs until lockdown finishes.
Fair play, Stacey!
Visit our Facebook Page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.