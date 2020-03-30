Stacey Solomon jokes she and Joe Swash might just have another baby soon

Stacey Solomon hinted another baby could be on the cards for her and Joe Swash after she watched her 'sexy boyfriend' clean the windows.

Broody Stacey Solomon hinted another baby could be on the cards for her and Joe Swash (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The Loose Women presenter shared a video on Instagram Stories of Joe giving their windows a good clean and joked 'this is how we got pregnant last time!'.

Never sexier

As Etta James' I Just Want To Make Love To You played over the video Stacey commented: "Maybe it's the lockdown but I'm pretty sure he's never looked sexier [laughing emoji]".

Stacey shared a video of boyfriend Joe cleaning their windows (Credit: Instagram)

Stacey, 30, and Dancing On Ice champion Joe, 38, have a 10-month-old son, Rex.

Joe is stepdad to Stacey's other two sons, Leighton, 12, and seven year-old Zachary.

Joe also has a son, 12 year-old Harry, from a previous relationship.

Stacey is famous for her love of cleaning, tidying and organising. She often shows off her tips and tricks on social media!

So it comes as no surprise that watching Joe get stuck in to cleaning the windows put a smile on her face.

Stacey Solomon joked that the last time watching Joe left her feeling amorous they ended up with baby Rex (Credit: Instagram)

Super organiser

It wasn't just Joe who kept busy over the weekend, Stacey was in her element getting organised for the week ahead.

The presenter prepares all the family's food for the week in advance, separating key ingredients and meals into labelled boxes.

Stacey organised all of the food and ingredients for the week ahead in labelled containers (Credit: Instagram)

She even makes the kids sandwiches and freezes them to save time.

Stacey decided to restock and organise the 'snack cupboard' hanging packets of crisps on hooks neatly displaying chocolate bars.

Stacey even hangs her packets of crisps up in her super-tidy snack cupboard (Credit: Instagram)

First thing this morning, Monday March 30, Stacey was back on social media ready for another week in lockdown.

Messy bun

Stacey revealed 'she hasn't washed her hair in 13 days' hence wearing it up in a messy bun.

Despite this, the presenter was looking super-stylish in her ASOS loungewear.

She wrote: "Another day, another messy bun and lounge set.

"My hair hasn't been washed for 13 days and counting.

"This set is an old one from @ASOS but they've got some good ones on there if you put 'lounge set' in the search bar."

Stacey showed off 'another messy bun and lounge set' on her Instagram stories (Credit: Instagram)

The star previously revealed she's not going to shave her legs until lockdown finishes.

Fair play, Stacey!

