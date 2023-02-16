Parent expert warns Stacey Solomon about her older children after family welcome baby Belle

Stacey Solomon now has five children after recently welcoming her baby daughter, Belle.

The Loose Women star welcomed her fifth child, her third baby with husband Joe Swash, earlier this month.

But now with another little one in the family, a parenting expert has weighed in on how Stacey and Joe’s life will change.

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash recently welcomed another daughter, Belle (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The star has sons Zachary, 14, and Leighton, 10, from previous relationships.

Meanwhile, she has son Rex, three, daughter Rose, one, and newborn Belle with husband Joe.

Stacey and Joe appear over the moon to have welcomed another little one into their growing family.

And it’s definitely going to be busier at Pickle Cottage!

Simone Machell, a Children’s Mindset Coach and Parenting Expert, has shared her thoughts on Stacey and Joe’s new family dynamic.

Stacey is mum to sons Zachary and Leighton from previous relationships (Credit: ITV)

Speaking exclusively to Entertainment Daily!, Simone said: “Life will be different for the whole family now. A new baby will always change family dynamics.

“Stacey and Joe will have more children to care for, think of and, let’s face it, worry about. However, it is clear to see, the love and importance they place into their family unit which will stand them in good stead to cope with these changes.”

Simone went on to say that Stacey will “need to ensure” that the older children still get “valuable time” with her and Joe.

She explained: “Stacey will need to ensure that the older children still get valuable time with them and do not feel that they can not reach out to their parents now as they may perceive them to be ‘too busy’.

“Particularly Leighton, who at ten-years-old, will be beginning to prepare for the transition to high school, which can be a difficult time for children and a time when they tend to need lots of extra support and care.”

However, with a new baby in the home as well as two younger siblings, Simone said Zachary and Leighton are at the age where they can help out.

She said: “Stacey will also have the support of her older children, who at 14 and 15, are at a wonderful age for helping to care for their newest sister or to watch over Rex and Rose whilst Stacey takes care of the baby.

Stacey and Joe have three children together (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“This will help them to learn responsibility and to feel like they have an active role in the family unit.”

Simone concluded: “Stacey has a wonderful blended family and I am certain that they will adapt to the addition of baby Belle with ease.”

Stacey announced the birth of Belle last week, writing on Instagram: “Our beautiful, daughter born at home with all of your brothers and sister ready to snuggle you forever and ever. You literally flew into our world.”

The star later confirmed their daughter’s beautiful name is Belle.

