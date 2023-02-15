Stacey Solomon on ‘guilt’ over having children with different fathers amid fear for their upbringing

Stacey Solomon, a mum to five children, is back on TV screens tonight (February 15) with a brand-new episode of Sort Your Life Out.

The BBC show follows the 33-year-old presenter and her team as they crack on to try and help families transform their properties, decluttering, upcycling and recycling as they go.

The hit show can often turn emotional as the families open up to Stacey about their heartbreaking reasons for hoarding and cluttering their homes.

And Stacey herself is also not afraid to open up about her own family.

Stacey is fronting the second series of Sort Your Life Out (Credit: BBC)

Stacey Solomon: Star’s brave confession about her children

Back in 2021, the former X Factor star made a candid confession about how she feels “guilty” about having children with different fathers.

Stacey welcomed her first son, 14-year-old Zachary, when she was 17 with her childhood sweetheart Dean Cox.

Then, four years later, she welcomed 10-year-old Leighton with her ex-fiancé Aaron Barnham.

After meeting beau Joe Swash, the two then went on to welcome their first child, Rex, in May 2019.

In 2021, Stacey and Joe welcomed baby number two, Rose.

Fast forward to February 2023, and Stacey gave birth to Belle.

But in 2021, Stacey bravely opened up about her blended family, while also sharing her fear for their upbringing.

Stacey felt ‘guilt’

“I don’t look back and regret anything because what’s the point in that, it won’t get me anywhere,” she said on the Mad World podcast.

“But I definitely have moments now with Zachy where I think, oh, I wish I loved you from the very minute.”

Stacey continued: “Not that I didn’t, I’m sure I did, I just didn’t feel it, and I didn’t get it. And it brings me tremendous guilt – especially when I love my other children when they’re born, I love them and this is amazing – I immediately think, wow, I was terrible when I had Zach.

“I was prepared to feel that way, and I knew it would pass – which is just the most comforting feeling, because when I was in it with Zach I genuinely thought I’m never going to be happy again, and I’ll never love my child and it made me feel horrendous.”

Stacey was so ‘deeply unhappy’

Stacey then went on to admit she felt the same when she and then-fiancé Joe Swash welcomed Rex in 2019.

The only difference was that Stacey felt “comforted” knowing she’ll pull through.

She explained: “When I had Rex I got exactly the same feelings, just gut-wrenching, deeply unhappy for no reason… I’m so happy but deeply unhappy and uncontrollably sobbing.

“But at least I knew while I was going through that that I would come out of it, so there were positives to come out of that. I really wish I didn’t feel like that, but it’s just who I am I suppose.”

