Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash ‘struggling to be good parents’ as she drops bombshell about having more kids

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash have shared a candid family update while dropping a major bombshell about having more kids.

The showbiz power couple recently welcomed baby number three, Belle, back in February – less than 12 months after she gave birth to Rose. Stacey also has two sons from previous relationships, Zachary, 15, and 11-year-old Leighton. Meanwhile, former EastEnders star Joe is a doting father to his teenage son, Harry.

But now Stacey and Joe have made a candid confession about their parenting – while revealing they have ruled out adding to their family for now.

Stacey Solomon and Joe ‘struggling’

During her Instagram Live earlier this week, the Loose Women star admitted that she and Joe are “struggling to be good parents”. Because of this, she doesn’t have plans for baby number six.

She explained: “Me and Joe spoke about it when we had one night away. We could not have any more kids. At this point we are struggling to say the least to be good parents, and try and work and do everything else in between. So no not right now.”

Stacey Solomon and Joe rule out another baby

Stacey went on: “But when we’re older. Because when we went away we were a little bit like ‘God, one day this will be us, just us two.’ And we’ve got such a massive family the house is never quiet and we are never on our own.

“And we did say ‘Oh it will be sad when it’s just us two and all the kids are gone’ so I think I would love to… Joe’s mum fosters, and I would love to one day foster as well when we are older and all the kids are grown up and moved out. That would be our dream.”

Joe Swash documentary

Joe himself recently fronted a candid and powerful documentary about fostering and adoption.

The BBC show, Teens in Care, aired in July. It followed Joe as he explored the stories of teens in care over the age of 16. Joe’s mother, Kiffy, featured in the documentary too as she’s a foster parent. The documentary was praised by viewers, with many hailing Joe and his mum.

