Stacey Solomon shows off new look after glow-up on ‘terrible’ appearance: ‘A million times better’

Stacey Solomon was left red-faced after seeing her “terrible” appearance on Instagram – only to then show off her “million times better” new look.

The TV fave, 33, is no stranger to keeping it real with her 5.7 million followers. For years, Stacey has delighted fans with her hilarious and honest social media posts.

And on Tuesday (August 1) the mum-of-five was back at it with another candid snap – where she was left in stitches over her “terrible” appearance.

Stacey has showed off her new look on Instagram (Credit: BBC)

Stacey Solomon shares ‘terrible’ snap on Instagram

Taking to her Instagram Live, Stacey underwent a hair transformation – and brought her followers along for the ride. In the video, the TV star coloured her natural locks and grey hairs with a box dye.

Shortly after the live ended though, Stacey uploaded a screenshot of herself to her Instagram Story. In the picture, she can be seen leaning forward to show off her dark roots.

But the angle of the shot didn’t go down well with Stacey who wrote: “OMG this is the actual screenshot I took on my Instagram Live dying my roots. Why am I like this? At least you can see the terrible roots – even if they are a bit blurry.”

The telly fave said she looked ‘terrible’ (Credit: Instagram Story)

‘It’s a million times better,’ says Stacey

But Stacey wasn’t done with the posts, and decided to treat her fans to a snap of her hair after the transformation.

In another Instagram Story snap, she can be seen with her thumps up to the camera, with her freshly dyed locks styled in a sleek start that cascaded over the sides of her face.

Stacey wrote: “It’s not fully dry – I can’t be bothered. But it’s a million times better. I am so happy I will have nice hair for holiday!”

The TV fave showed off her freshly dyed locks (Credit: Instagram Story)

Stacey Solomon shares family news on Instagram

In other Stacey news, she recently revealed major career news about some members of her beloved family.

Stacey recently returned from a working away to her famous Pickle Cottage, where she lives with husband Joe Swash. And of course, her five children, as well as their beloved pups Teddy and Peanut.

Taking to her Instagram Story earlier this week, Stacey beamed to the camera while cuddling her dogs.

“Today is a very exciting day for Teddy and Peanut because… meet the new faces of Pooch and Mutt,” Stacey proclaimed. “You’re going to be brand ambassadors for your favourite food.”

Stacey went on: “The reason we haven’t done this before is because I wouldn’t do this unless I used something and not just used it once but used it regularly.”

