BBC viewers hail Joe Swash’s ‘incredible’ mum as she makes confession about fostering

BBC viewers have praised Joe Swash and his mum after she shared her journey in fostering on last night’s moving documentary (July 11).

Joe’s mother Kiffy appeared on the BBC’s Joe Swash: Teens in Care and discussed how she became a foster mum after Joe and his sisters Shana and Cassie grew up.

Speaking on the show, Kiffy revealed that she had always planned to foster children with her late husband Ricky after their biological kids grew up. Sadly, Ricky died in 1994 from the undiagnosed heart condition at the age of just 39. However, Kiffy ended up honouring their plans.

Joe Swash’s mother Kiffy opened up about her journey in fostering children (Credit: BBC)

Joe Swash’s mum makes confession

Opening up about why she decided to foster, Kiffy said: “Dad and I always said: ‘When our kids get older and don’t need us on that full-time basis, that was something that we would love to do.’

“It was always in my mind. And then obviously dad died. Shana [Joe’s sister] was only two, I was on my own with three kids. But I always held that memory.”

She added: “So when Shana got to 18, I approached social services. A year and a half later, foster mum!”

Kiffy also touched on how foster children have come from challenging circumstances and that foster parents have to assure the children that “they’re on their side”.

Joe Swash’s mother became a foster mum after him and his sisters grew up (Credit: BBC)

One of Kiffy’s foster children went on to get adopted by another family, while her other foster child – called Daniel – has just got into university.

Joe’s mother explained that after Daniel reached 18, her weekly allowance and support from social services “fell away”. Furthermore, Kiffy said that she found it stressful not having support while trying to help Daniel get into university. Joe went on to joke that his mother made all her “parent mistakes” with him and his sisters, but has been the best mum to Daniel.

BBC viewers hail Joe’s mum

Sharing a clip of the conversation on his Instagram, many fans took to the comments section to gush about how great Joe’s mother was.

One person said: “Salt of the earth…exactly what the world needs is more people like your mum for these children.” A second wrote: “Your mum is simply awesome and you’re all so lucky to have her.”

“What an incredible woman your mum is. You must be bursting with pride, not just for your mum, but for how much Dan has achieved because of the love of your family,” another added. And a fourth user commented: “Your mum is amazing, what an inspiration she is. Foster carers need more support.”

