Shana Swash pokes fun at Stacey Solomon and brother Joe as she shares baby bombshell

Shana Swash poked fun at brother Joe and his wife Stacey Solomon as she exclusively shared some pretty exciting baby news of her own.

The actress, soon to be on the big screen in indie film Love Without Walls, found fame on EastEnders as part of the Miller family with brother Joe.

He has gone on to find love with Stacey Solomon, with the pair now proud parents to Rex, Rose and Belle, as well as their three children from previous relationships.

And, while she’s happy to play the doting auntie, actress Shana has let us into a little secret – she’s trying for her first baby with fiancé Nick Jones.

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash have six kids between them, promoting Shana to joke about their fertility (Credit: Cover Images)

Shana Swash pokes fun at Stacey Solomon and Joe as she shares baby bombshell

Speaking exclusively to ED!, the subject of babies first came up when Shana was discussing her coffee truck business. “I work in there, it’s ours, it’s mine, you’ve got to put in the graft. It’s like my little baby,” she said.

Shana then revealed that, hopefully sometime soon, she’ll be hearing the pitter patter of tiny feet with Nick. Asked if they’ve set a date following his romantic proposal, Shana said: “No, we haven’t. I always said I’d like to have a baby before I have a wedding so we’re working on it. Watch this space.”

I know, they’re very fertile the pair of them!

After ED! joked that if she’s anything like Joe she’ll be “popping them out”, Shana poked fun at Joe and sister-in-law Stacey. “I know, they’re very fertile the pair of them!” she quipped.

She added: “I’m not getting any younger. So we are trying. But I really thoroughly enjoy having my nieces and nephews. They just bring me so much joy. Also, I can hand them back at the end of the day, when they get on my nerves!’

On the subject of her gorgeous nieces, Shana has some good news for Rose and Belle, who’ll be flower girls at her wedding when she does tie the knot: “Of course. My lovely beautiful girlies, without a shadow of a doubt.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shana Swash (@shana_swash)

Upset at seeing Joe back in the jungle

Shana also revealed to ED! why she “got really upset” at seeing Joe back on our screens in I’m A Celebrity. She said: “It was really strange seeing him back in the jungle and I actually got really upset because they showed a clip of him back in 2008 and he just really looked like my late dad.”

Ricky Swash tragically died suddenly from an undiagnosed heart condition in 1994, when Shana and Joe were both still children. He was aged just 39.

Shana addd: “It just really brought it home to me and it was really sad. That made me really emotional watching some of those old clips back again.”

Shana’s dad was also one of the reasons that she took the role on the upcoming film Love Without Walls. The film tells the story of a young married couple, Sophie and Paul, an actor turned taxi driver, who are suddenly made homeless.

Explaining why she signed up, Shana told us: “There were lots of elements that this home with me. Stuff like the Knowledge, my late dad was a cab driver, so anything to do with the London Knowledge always makes me say: ‘Yeah, I’m a little bit interested in that.'”

Shana appears in Love Without Walls, which is out next month in cinemas (Credit: Strike Media)

Reality bites for Shana?

So what’s next for Shana, after the release of the film? Would she perhaps sign up for I’m A Celebrity, like Joe?

“I don’t know if I’ve got the balls like my brother. I’m scared of everything – spiders, snakes. And also I like my comfort zone and sometimes it’s difficult to step out of it. I take my hat off to my brother because I don’t think I could do it. And I’d be gutted if I didn’t win, I would not be happy unless I came level with my brother.”

She added: “The stuff that he did with Dean Gaffney. I couldn’t contain myself. I don’t think I have laughed so much at the TV. It was gruesome, it was funny. I’ll take my hat off to him. He went in there once and knew how hard it was and he went back in there again and he gave it his all.”

So if I’m A Celebrity isn’t for Shana, what about Strictly? “As long as the pay cheque is nice and big!” she joked.

Clearly another case of “watch this space”, then…

Love Without Walls will be in UK cinemas from June 9. More information can be found at www.lovewithoutwallsfilm.com.

Read more: Shana Swash teases EastEnders return for herself AND brother Joe

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and share your thoughts.