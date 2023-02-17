New mum Stacey Solomon has shared an adorable Instagram video of her husband Joe Swash getting in some snuggles with their newborn daughter.

The Loose Women star, who gave birth to Belle at home last week, uploaded the vid to her Instagram stories.

In it, Joe can be seen cradling his baby girl and giving her cute little cheeks a stroke.

After a busy day of breastfeeding her daughter, Stacey, 33, was thrilled that Joe could get some snuggles of his own.

She said: “Been a cluster feed kind of day… Now daddy finally got some cuddles tonight.”

Stacey Solomon on Instagram

It’s not the first time new mum Stacey has shared cute videos of her brand new baby girl.

On 15 February the Sort Your Life Out host shared footage of her one-year-old daughter Rose hanging out with her tiny sister.

Stacey wrote in the caption: “When Rose met Belle. More than my heart could have ever imagined.

“My whole heart aches for them and the adventures that are to come.”

Stacey and Joe’s blended family

The arrival of baby Belle brings Stacey’s number of children up to five.

Meanwhile Joe, 41, has a son named Harry from a previous relationship.

Daddy finally got some cuddles tonight.

Stacey has sons Zachary, 14, and ten-year-old Leighton from previous relationships, as well as son Rex, three, and daughter Rose, one, with her husband Joe.

The arrival of newborn Belle was a complete surprise to the Solomon-Swash family, with Stacey admitting: “I can’t believe we are having another baby!”

In fact, the stars only found out that they were expecting again well into Stacey’s pregnancy.

They decided to give themselves a couple of months to adjust to the news before making the announcement over Christmas, by which point Stacey was around eight months pregnant.

She admitted: “My periods were irregular from breastfeeding, we were just planning a wedding then getting married, and then just crazy life and it honestly didn’t register.”

