Stacey Solomon hits back at mum-shamers after messages about her children in car video: ‘Just wanted to clear that up’

Stacey Solomon has responded to mum-shamers on Instagram who sent her messages following a video she posted of her children in the car.

On her Instagram Stories this morning (July 13) Stacey posted a video of the school run, in which a couple of her children were seen climbing down out of the boot of her car.

Stacey responded to the mum-shamers in another Instagram story (Credit: @staceysolomon/Instagram)

Stacey Solomon on Instagram

And in a follow-up story, Stacey revealed that she’d received mum-shaming messages from followers asking her why her children were in the boot. She said: “Come on Wilma. They’re obviously sitting in the boot. In seats. Like, I don’t just chuck them in there freestyle, hope for the best and then kick them out when we get to their school.

“I just really wanted to come on and clear that up. Because there are six of us, where else are the seats going to be? There are two in the front, three in the back, and another two in the boot. That’s the configuration”.

Stacey made a joke about the situation

The former X Factor star was able to see the funny side and poke fun at the mum-shamers, continuing: “If I could put two on the roof I would!”

She explained that her youngest daughters, Rose and Belle, have their car seats in the back, and she’d have to take them out and then move the seats themselves: “They can just come out the boot – a little climb in the morning never hurt anyone. In fact, I think it builds up their athleticism.”

Stacey then posted a photo of five-month-old Belle asleep against her, with the caption: “Soon it’ll be time to strap the girls back onto the roof for school pick-up (that’s a joke Wilma just in case you couldn’t sense the sarcasm).”

More mum-shaming

This comes after she was mum-shamed a few days ago, again on Instagram, after followers noticed that her family photos were missing somebody.

Stacey and husband Joe Swash have six children between them (Credit: Splash News)

Husband Joe Swash‘s son Harry, from his previous relationship, is often absent from family snaps. One follower replied to a recent family photo asking: “Is it just me or is Joe’s other boy never in photos?”

However, other fans explained that Harry’s mum doesn’t want him to appear in many photos online. So, Stacey is simply respecting her wishes.

