Stacey Solomon hit by emotional double whammy following Joe Swash’s powerful documentary

Stacey Solomon has been hit with an “emotional” double whammy following Joe Swash’s powerful documentary this week.

On Tuesday night (July 11), Joe’s BBC documentary, Teens in Care, aired. It followed Joe as he explored the stories of teens in care over the age of 16. Joe’s mother, Kiffy, featured in the documentary too as she’s a foster parent.

The documentary was praised by viewers, with many hailing Joe and his mum.

Joe’s documentary also featured Stacey last night (Credit: BBC)

Stacey Solomon on Instagram

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, Loose Women star Stacey reflected on two emotional experiences – one being watching Joe’s documentary.

Stacey first shared a photo of her son Leighton, 11, who was celebrating leaving primary school. Stacey said she watched Leighton’s “leavers play”.

Now crying watching Joe’s documentary… so proud of you.

She wrote: “Just watched Leighton’s ‘leavers play’. It was so brilliant and hilarious! WELL DONE year six.”

Stacey added: “They did Cinderella and Leighton was an ugly sister! I’m feeling so so emotional about him leaving primary school. Love you Leight!”

Stacey gushed over Joe’s documentary (Credit: Instagram Stories)

Shortly after, Stacey shared a video as she watched Joe’s documentary. She wrote: “Now crying watching Joe’s documentary… so proud of you.”

Joe’s documentary was an insight into the care system. He spoke about his mum at the start of the show. Joe said: “My mum’s been fostering for about 15 years. One of the kids is Daniel. He’s not a kid any more, he’s like 19.

“I’ve got such lovely memories. We’d go fishing together. We’ve treated Daniel like one of our own.”

Following the doc, praise came flooding in for both Joe and his mum.

Joe’s mum was praised by viewers (Credit: BBC)

Joe Swash documentary

One person said on Joe‘s Instagram: “Your mum is simply awesome and you’re all so lucky to have her. And well done for shining a light on these truly amazing individuals that often get forgotten about within our society.”

Another wrote: “Thank you for doing this documentary @realjoeswashy. As an SGO carer I understand first hand.

Your mum is an inspiration for her live and support.”

Someone else commented on Joe’s mum: “What an amazing woman. It’s one thing having your own kids but to bring up other people’s like that must be intense as well as rewarding.”

