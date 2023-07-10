Stacey Solomon fans jump to her defence over troll’s remark about her stepson

Stacey Solomon fans have jumped to her defence on Instagram after a person pointed out their observation about her stepson.

The presenter, 33, shares son Rex, four, and daughters Rose, one, and baby Belle with her husband Joe Swash. While Stacey is also the mother of sons Zachary, 15, and Leighton, ten, from previous relationships, Joe shares son Harry, 16, with his former partner.

Taking to Instagram, a follower asked a question about Joe’s son Harry not being present in photos, after Stacey shared new family snaps without her stepson.

Stacey shared new family snaps on Instagram (Credit: ITV)

Stacey Solomon post on Instagram

Sharing new family photos, Stacey wrote: “Home. Sundays with my whole world. So happy to be back from Scotland. Had a lovely lazy morning with this lot!

“Now we off to my big big sister’s 40th birthday… Happy Sunday Everyone. Love you all.”

The family can be seen displaying beaming smiles while rocking the colours of blue, white and grey.

Home. Sundays with my whole world. So happy to be back from Scotland.

After spotting Harry’s absence in the photos, one user commented: “Is it just me or does Joe’s other boy never in photos?”

Stacey and Joe share three children together, as well as three children from previous relationships (Credit: Splash News)

Stacey Solomon fan reaction

The person’s comment certainly stirred up a conversation as many users then came to Stacey’s defence.

One person replied: “I wouldn’t post pictures of a child that wasn’t mine without permission.”

A second said: “If you followed the page enough, you would know. It’s his mother’s decision and Stacey and Joe respect that.”

“And? Why should that worry you,” another added.

The original person who asked the question then went on to say: “When and where have I said that I’m worried about it? I just asked ‘Why isn’t Joe’s other son ever in photos?’, that’s it.”

Agreeing with the person, another user chimed: “That’s exactly what I just asked. Maybe his mum doesn’t want him in the public eye?”

The user then responded: “Thank you, Jesus! I only asked a question and got jumped on. Does no one know how to answer anything nicely these days?”

