Stacey Solomon admits she’s ‘so emotional’ as she shares family news: ‘Means the world to us’

Stacey Solomon has been left “so emotional” as she shared family news with her Instagram fans.

The Sort Your Life Out star, 34, took to her Instagram Stories to share that her grandmother is moving closer to her.

The star said that “after years of trying”, she and her sister managed to convince their grandma to move into a care home closer to them.

Stacey Solomon on Instagram

She said: “We got Rose into school. Now me, my sister and Belle are together because…

“After years of trying we finally managed to convince Grandma to come and move closer to us for the last few months, we’ve found a care home close to me and my sister and today she’s coming home. I can’t even describe how happy we are. I feel so emotional becacuse we are so lucky to have our grandma in our lives so having her closer by where we can enjoy her every day will mean the world to us.”

Stacey added: “We are currently getting her room ready and doing everything we can to put her bits out and pictures up and make the move as happy as possible so she feels safe and excited.”

How lovely!

Stacey latest news

This wasn’t the only good news Stacey has been able to share with her fans recently. At the end of last month, the star announced a new business venture which she said “doesn’t feel real”.

Stacey told her Instagram followers: “A huge moment in my life. So… I have decided for the first time in my entire career to invest my own money into a small business and become a third of Rehab Your Hair.

I can’t even describe how happy we are.

“It doesn’t feel real. Growing up investing in a small business is never something in my life I thought I’d have the chance to be able to do! I feel like I’m writing this about someone else.”

The Loose Women favourite added: “I started chatting to them, then met up with them and fell in love. I fell in love with their haircare collection, work ethic, company values and morals and their ideas for the future.”

However, Stacey admitted feeling ‘scared’ about the next business step. She explained: “It felt scary for me as it’s something I’ve never done before.”

But the mum-of-five said she “can’t put into words how incredible it feels to say that I am going to start a whole new chapter in my life”.

We love her!

