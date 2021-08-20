Stacey Solomon has taken to Instagram to show off her son Rex’s first haircut.

The Loose Women panellist, 31, treated the toddler to his first trim yesterday (August 19), as she shared his transformation with her followers.

However, Stacey explained that she felt emotional over the decision.

Stacey Solomon opened up about cutting son Rex’s hair for the first time (Credit: Instagram Story/staceysolomon)

Stacey shares Rex’s first haircut on Instagram

The pregnant star was joined by two-year-old Rex as she shot her In The Style collection on Thursday.

As the shoot came to an end, she shared a video of the tot getting his blonde locks trimmed.

Alongside the clip, Stacey explained: “Aw. While we were here I need to trim my hair at the front, Rex saw and asked to have his hair cut.

“So I called Joe Joe and we decided to give him his first trim.”

In the video, little Rex was seen patiently sitting as a hairdresser cut away.

Stacey added: “He actually loved sitting having it done so much. He loves his hair being brushed.

Stacey shared the update with fans on social media (Credit: Instagram Story/staceysolomon)

“I feel really emotional but Penny who is cutting it had been cutting Joe’s hair for 11 years and mine for five, so it felt a little bit special.”

The former X Factor star later shared a snap of the finished result.

“It I feel so sad for some reason like he’s really growing up,” Stacey continued, saying: “Penny said when he washes it and it dries his little ringlets will come back (I may or may not have got emotional about it).”

Stacey hosts Loose Women

Meanwhile, the update followed shortly after Stacey appeared as an anchor on Loose Women.

On Thursday, the star took to ITV panel alongside Nadia Sawalha, Linda Robson and Jane Moore.

The episode marked the first time that Stacey had taken on hosting duties.

Stacey took to the Loose Women panel as main anchor (Credit: ITV)

Following the episode, Stacey took to social media to thank fans for their support.

In addition, she also cleared up confusion after departing on maternity leave earlier this month.

She explained: “So many lovely messages about me hosting Loose Women today…

“It was pre recorded last week and I loved it so much but was pooing myself. Your messages have given me the biggest confidence boost ever.”

Stacey is currently expecting her second child, a baby girl, with partner Joe Swash.

