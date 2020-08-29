Stacey Solomon infuriates Joe Swash by secretly filming him snoring

Stacey Solomon has felt the wrath of boyfriend Joe Swash after secretly filming him snoring.

The Loose Women star, 30, captured Joe on camera as they lay in bed before sharing the footage with fans.

Stacey Solomon has secretly filmed Joe Swash snoring (Credit: Instagram/staceysolomon)

Admitting she was puzzled by the noise he was making, Stacey mouthed: “What the hell?!”

But Joe is NOT happy with her.

What did Joe Swash say?

In a later Instagram stories video, filmed while they were in the car, Joe made his feelings known.

From the driver’s seat, he ranted: “Do you know what, right? I’m going to video you snoring.

Joe was not happy with the sneaky footage (Credit: Instagram/ @staceysolomon)

“Your snoring is probably double the volume of me snoring.”

Shaking her head, Stacey told him: “It’s not.”

But Joe continued: “Honestly, you walk around this place like your poo don’t smell.”

Stacey just grinned, telling her man: “It does smell…of roses!” Joe shot back: “No it doesn’t!”

What did fans think?

Although Joe is unimpressed, Stacey’s candid video of the Dancing On Ice winner did tickle fans.

The star was inundated with messages from her followers, with one saying: “Sounds like you’ve got someone mowing your grass outside with a mower.”

Stacey shared some of the messages she received from fans (Credit: Instagram/ @staceysolomon)

Another one teased: “Definitely something broken!”

Stacey replied, saying she thought Joe sounded like a broken hoover. Oops!

Fans love Stacey for sharing the trials and tribulations of her life with Joe and their kids.

The mum-of-three updates her 3.7 million followers every day with fun videos and photographs.

What does Joe think of Instagram?

But back in March, Joe jokingly admitted that he felt like Instagram was the ‘third’ wheel.

The former EastEnders actor told The Sun: “There’s never a special moment between me and Stacey where we’re not on Instagram.

“It’s like the third person in our relationship. I’m really jealous of Instagram, it gets to spend more time with her than I do.”

But the exposure is paying off. It was recently reported that Stacey can make an eye-watering £15,000 from one sponsored Instagram post.

The study, by pre-owned watch and jewellery specialist EST1897, also claimed the Stacey and Joe could make £21,200 per joint Instagram post.

