Fans of Stacey Solomon cannot get over how much her baby daughter Rose looks like her older brother.

Instagram followers couldn’t help but coo over a heart-melting new image of the newborn shared by Stacey.

And many of them were quick to note how strong the family resemblance between Rose and Rex is developing.

Stacey Solomon fans were blown away with her latest baby pic (Credit: Loose Women YouTube)

What did Stacey Solomon post about baby Rose on Instagram?

Stacey’s latest upload revealed that little Rose’s birth has now officially been registered.

She wrote in the caption of a cute series of images showing the tot with a head covering that Rose had been particularly ‘alert’ for the occasion.

Stacey said: “The most beautiful Rose I ever did see… Three and a half weeks of loving you, my daughter.

“Today we officially registered our little Rose. And then she was so awake and alert so we spent the rest of the day with her sat on my furry legs while we all stared at her, talking and singing (mostly baby shark courtesy of Rex).

“We think she might choose to sleep all day tomorrow.”

How did Stacey’s Instagram followers react?

Whether prompted by Stacey’s mention of her and Joe Swash‘s son or not, plenty of observers picked up on how Rose is looking more like Rex as the weeks pass.

One charmed Insta user gushed: “Omg she’s such a mini little Rex. Adorable.”

Another fan agreed with them: “I thought exactly the same, she’s so like Rex! She’s beautiful.”

It’s like looking at Rex.

“She’s the DOUBLE of her little brother Rex,” echoed another of Stacey’s 4.8 million followers.

Someone else added: “Wow it’s like looking at Rex.”

And yet another amazed person concurred, replying: “Exactly, they’re like twins.”

Stacey Solomon shares an Instagram story about feeding Rose (Credit: Instagram @staceysolomon)

Stacey updates fans on feeding

Elsewhere on her social media, Stacey gave fans an update about feeding Rose.

Writing on an Instagram Story post showing her cradling Rose’s head, Stacey said: “Thank you for your feeding messages.

“They’re honestly so helpful and get me through the nights.”

She previously opened up about her struggles with breastfeeding earlier in October.

Stacey said at the time: “I’m struggling again with feeding this time around. [S]o spending all of my energy trying to feed, eat and rest.

“Also seeing local breastfeeding specialists and the community midwives who have been incredible.

“So hoping for a more positive journey in the end this time but not putting pressure on myself. Even though it makes me a bit sad.

“Whatever will be will be.”

