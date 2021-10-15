News of the name Stacey Solomon has picked for her baby girl has left one pregnant celebrity feeling “gutted”.

Stacey and fiancé Joe Swash revealed they’d finally named their little girl and were thrilled to share the news with fans.

However, one pregnant star revealed she exclaimed “noooo!” when she found out the name of the new arrival.

What did Stacey Solomon name her baby?

The gorgeous little girl is called Rose, Stacey and Joe have revealed.

And, while the pair are loving their baby bubble, one celebrity mum-to-be has revealed their choice has burst hers.

Model Danielle Lloyd is pregnant with her fifth child, a much-longed-for baby girl.

Danielle already has four sons – Archie, Harry, George and Ronnie.

She and husband Michael O’Neill will soon be welcoming a little girl – and it seems they had their heart set on Stacey’s baby name.

What did Danielle Lloyd say about Stacey Solomon?

Chatting to OK!, Danielle revealed she was “gutted” when she heard what Stacey had called her baby.

She said: “Sadly, Stacey Solomon chose Rose, which was one of our favourites! We’re gutted, haha!”

Danielle also revealed her reaction when she heard Stacey had pipped her to the baby name post

She added: “When I saw Stacey’s girl’s name, I texted Michael going: ‘Noo! She’s called her Rose!'”

So what will Danielle name her baby?

Danielle admitted that the name Rose was one of their favourites.

And, as well as being “really cute”, it had a special meaning for husband Michael.

As a result, she said they will still incorporate it into her name somewhere.

Danielle said: “It is a really cute name. It was a really meaningful name to Michael as well, but we will still have Rose somewhere in her name.”

