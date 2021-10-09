Stacey Solomon opens up about going through breastfeeding struggles with baby daughter
She admits to being sad but is trying to go easy on herself

By Robert Leigh

New mum Stacey Solomon has opened up about struggling with breastfeeding once again.

The brave Loose Women star told fans on Instagram she’s “a bit sad” to be experiencing issues with her baby daughter.

But the mum-of-four also reflected on not being too hard on herself as she thanked specialists for helping her.

What has Stacey Solomon said about breastfeeding?

Stacey, 32, indicated she is feeling drained by nursing her yet-to-be named little one.

Sharing an image of the tot and her next youngest Rex on Stories, Stacey acknowledged not everything can be within her control.

She wrote: “I’m struggling again with feeding this time around. [S]o spending all of my energy trying to feed, eat and rest.

“Also seeing local breastfeeding specialists and the community midwives who have been incredible.

“So hoping for a more positive journey in the end this time but not putting pressure on myself. Even though it makes me a bit sad.

“Whatever will be will be.”

‘I felt like I’d failed’

After having Rex, now two, Stacey admitted that breastfeeding did not happen as she had expected.

She confessed: “I felt like I’d failed and that I’d lost the chance to have that special time and bond with Rex.

“I felt like everyone else was going to feed him and I’d lose my baby.”

Spending all of my energy trying to feed, eat and rest.

However, Stacey did come to terms with the fact that babies can be different.

She also came to the conclusion that other methods could mean her partner Joe Swash figured more prominently during feeding.

Stacey said previously: “I love bottle feeding. It’s nice to share the feeding with Joe and our family sometimes too.

“They’re not stealing him away, just helping and bonding too.”

What is the name of Stacey Solomon’s baby girl?

Stacey and Joe’s new arrival was born last Monday (October 4).

However, a name has not yet been confirmed – but according to one bookies, ‘Lily’ and ‘Isla’ are tipped to be among the favourites.

