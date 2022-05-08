Stacey Solomon has attended the BAFTAs with her fiancé Joe Swash but her outfit caused quite the stir!

The Loose Women star’s show Sort Your Life Out has been nominated for an award.

Before heading to the ceremony, Stacey showed off her beautiful white outfit alongside Joe who wore a black tuxedo.

But fans mistook the snaps for wedding pictures!

Stacey Solomon at BAFTAs

Stacey looked stunning in a white beaded top and white trousers.

She wore her red hair in a wavy ponytail while Joe wore a black tuxedo.

The couple posed in a field of flowers as they looked lovingly at each other.

Joe and Stacey looked incredible at the BAFTAs (Credit: Photo by David Fisher/Shutterstock)

But the combination of Stacey’s bridal-looking outfit and the stunning location caught fans off guard at first glance!

Stacey captioned the post: “Here we go… Off to the Baftas with my best friend. Couldn’t do any of it without you.

“Never felt so nervous & proud… No matter what I’m so grateful to even have been nominated.

“Never ever ever did I think I’d be saying that.

“Thank you all for your constant kindness and support. To the moon and back. Happy Sunday everyone. Lots of love from your Bafta nominated neat freak.”

Joe and Stacey are actually getting married this year (Credit: SplashNews.com)

However, within minutes, fans flooded the post with comments as they thought Stacey had shared wedding photos!

One person said: “At first glance I thought you’d had a secret wedding!”

Another wrote: “Omg I thought these were wedding photos when it popped up on my Apple Watch, beautiful.”

A third added: “I thought they were your wedding photos. Beautiful.”

One gushed: “Ngl I thought this was a surprise wedding announcement yous look so good, enjoy and good luck.”

Joe and Stacey are set to tie the knot this year.

Last month, Stacey revealed to fans that she had chosen her wedding dress.

She shared on Instagram alongside a photo of herself emotional: “I never want to forget this feeling.

“I loved every single second of today, trying them on, imagining seeing Joe for the first time, feeling the veil on my shoulders & seeing the glitter sparkle as I moved around.”

